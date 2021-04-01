On a cold chilly evening in Piketon, the defenses were on display as hits and runs were hard to come by. However Washington was able to plate three runs in the third inning and four in the seventh as Piketon fell to the visiting Blue Lions Wednesday night, 7-0.
Piketon threatened to score in the first inning. The Streaks loaded the bases but couldn’t bring any runs across the plate, as a fly out ended the inning. The Blue Lions would take a 1-0 lead as they scored on a wild pitch in the third inning. Washington would then plate two more runs in the top half of the inning as they scored on a two out double making it 3-0.
“Pretty disappointing — we had two bad innings, and that’s what you face against good teams. We practice stuff. The ball that dropped behind the short stop in front of the center fielder and the left fielder — that play had to be made. It led to three runs,” said Piketon head coach Jonathan Teeters.
Piketon put runners in scoring position in the fourth, but the Streaks were unable to plate a run. After the Redstreaks retired the Blue Lions in order in the top of the fifth, Johnny Burton and Chase Carson singled back-to-back to put two runners on with an out. The runners would get into scoring position but would once again be left stranded.
“Lemaster is a tough matchup. He pounded the zone and threw a lot of strikes. He’s a big strong kid. But at the end of the day, we didn’t hit with runners in scoring position, and you have to score to win the game,” said Teeters.
Nothing happened for either team in the sixth as Washington held a 3-0 lead going into the seventh. The Blue Lions then scored on a single and a two-out double, making it 6-0 before they scored once more on a base hit making it 7-0 going into the bottom half. Piketon was able to get a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally would come up short as they fell 7-0 to the Blue Lions.
Statistically, Johnny Burton and Chase Carson were each 1-for-4 at the plate with a base hit. Jake Thornsberry had a base hit, as he was 1-for-3 at the dish. The visiting Blue Lions tallied six hits.
Rodger Woodruff got the start on the mound for the Redstreaks, as he pitched six innings, giving up three hits, while striking out two batters. Easton Lansing picked up a strikeout in 2/3 an inning of work.
Piketon will now look to bounce back as they host Peebles and Valley on Thursday and Saturday.
“We have a lot to work on hitting with runners in scoring position, making routine plays,” said Teeters. “It is early, but we have a lot to work on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.