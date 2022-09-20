The Women's and Men's Cross Country teams traveled to Cedarville, Ohio for the annual All-Ohio Championship Meet on Friday night, Sept. 16.
This meet featured many of Ohio's NCAA D1, D2, and D3 teams, as well as other NAIA teams.
On the Women's side, out of 33 teams from all divisions, the Bears came in 16th place as a team. The women were led by Jozi Brown (SR/McConnelsville, Ohio) who finished 48th place completing the 5k course in a time of 19:05.1. Following Brown were runners: Mikella Meddock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) (19:56.2, 101st), Deanna Hall (JR/Proctorville, Ohio) (20:54.6, 161st), Elizabeth Middleton (21:07.2, 172nd), and Paige Abbinante (FR) (21:54.2, 223rd).
On the Men's side, the Bears finished in 10th place out of 30 teams. Like the women's race, the race displayed some of Ohio's top teams from all divisions with a total of 439 athletes competing in the race. Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio) led the men's team with a top-20 finish. Kammler finished in 18th place running the 8k race in a time of 24:57.1. Following Kammler, Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) (25:58.0, 62nd), Alex Morris (SO/Wheelersburg, Ohio) (26:04.3, 74th), Logan Boggs (JR/Ironton, Ohio) (26:19.0, 86th), and Landen Smith (SO/McDermott, Ohio) (27:02.5, 137th) all helped the Bears secure a top-10 team finish.
Rounding it out for the Bears were runners Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio) (27:29.0), Kailan Marshall (FR/Lucasville, Ohio) (27:42.9), Malachi Shugert (SO/Rossford, Ohio) (28:02.7), Ian Schaeffer (SO) (28:12.4), Jack Monroe (FR) (30:13.8), Zach Sharrock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) (30:31.6), and Jared Flowers (FR) (32:36.0).
Both teams will be back in action at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 1.
