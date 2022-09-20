SSU CC at All-Ohio
The Women's and Men's Cross Country teams traveled to Cedarville, Ohio for the annual All-Ohio Championship Meet on Friday night, Sept. 16.

This meet featured many of Ohio's NCAA D1, D2, and D3 teams, as well as other NAIA teams.

