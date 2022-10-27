Scioto Valley Conference Boys All-League Soccer Team 2022-2023

All-League: Unioto sophomore Cameron Thompson, Unioto senior JC Stark, Unioto junior Kamden Smith, Unioto junior Lucas Hanes, Unioto junior River Pettigrew, Zane Trace junior Jordan Harrington, Zane Trace junior Marco Chavez, Zane Trace sophomore Ivan Chavez, Westfall junior Brady Mullins, Piketon senior Oren Harris


