Two Redstreaks earn All-SVC soccer awards Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago

Scioto Valley Conference Boys All-League Soccer Team 2022-2023

All-League: Unioto sophomore Cameron Thompson, Unioto senior JC Stark, Unioto junior Kamden Smith, Unioto junior Lucas Hanes, Unioto junior River Pettigrew, Zane Trace junior Jordan Harrington, Zane Trace junior Marco Chavez, Zane Trace sophomore Ivan Chavez, Westfall junior Brady Mullins, Piketon senior Oren Harris. 

Honorable Mention: Dane Morgensen, Piketon; Colton Spaniol, Westfall; Jaydence Gaus, Unioto; Landon Robinson, Zane Trace.

Co-Players of the Year: Unioto junior Lucas Hanes and Zane Trace sophomore Ivan Chavez.

Co-Goalies of the Year: Unioto senior Micah Geis and Zane Trace sophomore Judah Hanks.

Coach of the Year: Freddy Cortes, Unioto.
