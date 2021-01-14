Wasting little time, the Waverly Tigers returned to their winning ways with back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball victories last weekend.
Waverly recorded a 65-42 triumph at Northwest on Friday night. Then the Tigers returned home Saturday to square off with Minford, winning 53-44. The following sections include summaries of both games.
Waverly (6-1 overall, 4-1 SOC II) was set to play back-to-back games at home, starting Friday, Jan. 15 versus Portsmouth West, followed by a non-league contest versus Heath Saturday night.
Jan. 8 @ Northwest
Making themselves hard to defend, the Waverly Tigers spread the scoring wealth in their 65-42 win at Northwest.
Waverly had four players achieve double figures led by junior guard Trey Robertson with 22. Post players Zeke Brown and Will Futhey had 16 and 14 points respectively. Guard Gage Wheeler rounded it out with 10 points.
In the opening quarter, Robertson led Waverly's scoring effort, producing nine of the 18. Futhey and Brown each contributed four points, while Wheeler added a free throw. The Mohawks had four different players combine to score 11.
In the second quarter, Robertson scored seven more for the Tigers, followed by Futhey with six points. Brown, Wheeler and Eli Crabtree each added two points. Waverly outscored Northwest 19-13 in that stretch, securing a double-digit lead of 37-24 at the break.
Brown and Wheeler each contributed four points for the Tigers to lead in the third quarter. Futhey and Robertson each added two, while Mark Stulley split a pair of free throws. By the end of the frame, Waverly was up 50-33.
Continuing to score inside in the fourth quarter, Brown produced six of his team's 15. Robertson added four points, Wheeler provided a three-point play, and Futhey had a final bucket, completing the 65-42 win.
For the Mohawks, Brycen Carver led the way with 12 points, followed by Jay Jenkins with 11 and Connor Lintz with 10.
WHS - 18 19 13 15 - 65
NHS - 11 13 9 9 - 42
WAVERLY (65) — Mark Stulley 0 0 1-2 1, Gage Wheeler 3 0 4-5 10, Trey Robertson 5 2 6-7 22, Will Futhey 7 0 0-0 14, Zeke Brown 7 0 2-2 16, Phoenix Wolf 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Crabtree 1 0 0-0 2, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23 2 13-16 65.
NORTHWEST (42) — Connor Lintz 4 0 2-2 10, Dakota Secrest 0 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bulter 0 0 2-2 2, Jay Jenkins 1 2 3-4 11, Tanner Bolin 0 0 0-0 0, Brycen Carver 6 0 0-0 12, Austin Newman 1 0 0-0 2, Evan Amburgey 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Baer 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Scoggins 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 14 2 8-10 42.
Jan. 9 vs. Minford
Facing a Minford squad that has taken flight offensively in recent games, the Tigers used their defense to ground the Falcons, winning 53-44 in a make-up game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 15.
The Falcons worked to do the same to the Tigers, keeping the contest low-scoring and limit the production of Waverly's leading scorer Trey Robertson. In turn, the Tigers looked to limit Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis.
Robertson had just one basket in the first half, but he exploded in the second half with 10 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth, for 23 total points. For Minford, Vogelsong-Lewis scored six in the first half before unloading with 21 in the second half for 27 total points.
Opening the contest, Waverly put up 10 points in the opening quarter. Zeke Brown produced four of those, while Robertson, Mark Stulley and Phoenix Wolf each contributed a bucket. Defensively, the Tigers limited the Falcons to eight points with six of those coming from Vogelsong-Lewis.
Waverly's best defensive effort came in the second quarter, as Minford junior Trenton Zimmerman had his team's only field goal. Brown continued to power the offense for the Tigers, scoring three straight buckets with the final being a three-point play to account for seven points in all. Stulley and Gage Wheeler each had a basket. At the half, the Tigers led 21-10.
Coming out of the break, the Falcons tried their best to fight back into the contest, putting up 21 points with Vogelsong-Lewis having 11 of those. For the Tigers, Robertson countered with 10 of his team's 15. Wheeler contributed a three-point shot, while Stulley added another bucket. The Tigers led 36-31.
Robertson scored 11 of Waverly's 17 points in the final quarter, hitting on 7-of-8 free throws. Stulley was 2-for-2 from the line, while Wheeler and Will Futhey each had a bucket, sealing the 53-44 victory. Minford produced 13 points with Vogelsong-Lewis having 10 of those.
Behind Robertson's 23 points, Brown had 11 points for the Tigers with all of those coming in the first half, while Stulley added eight.
For the Falcons behind Vogelsong-Lewis' 27, Zimmerman followed with seven.
MHS - 8 2 21 13 - 44
WHS - 10 11 15 17 - 53
MINFORD (44) — Trenton Zimmerman 2 0 3-6 7, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 4 6 1-3 27, Skylar Knore 1 0 0-0 2, Matthew Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Skaggs 2 0 0-1 4, Devan Parker 1 0 0-0 2, Levi Coriell 0 0 0-0 0, Adam Crank 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 6 4-10 44.
WAVERLY (53) — Mark Stulley 3 0 2-2 8, Gage Wheeler 2 1 0-1 7, Trey Robertson 4 2 9-10 23, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 1 0 0-0 2, Zeke Brown 5 0 1-1 11, Phoenix Wolf 1 0 0-0 2, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 3 12-14 53.
