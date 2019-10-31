Scioto Valley Conference All-League Girls’ Soccer Team 2019-2020
All-League
Unioto: Sydney Free (Jr), Abby Seals (Jr), Xixi Mckell (Sr), Jaidyn Mckell (So), Sophia Garza (Sr).
Westfall: Chloe Tanler, Madalynn Yates (Sr), Mahaley Farmer (Jr).
Piketon: Natalie Cooper
Southeastern: Sierra Mitten (Jr)
Zane Trace: Haynna Addy (Sr)
Honorable Mention: Olivia MacCrae of Piketon, Eva Kingery of Southeastern, Kylee Bethel of Unioto, Lyndsey Yates of Westfall, Lily Clark of Zane Trace
Player of the Year: Abbie Seals (Unioto)
Goalie of the Year: Sydney Free (Unioto)
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Clark (Unioto)
League Champions: Unioto
