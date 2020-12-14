Waverly Wrestling at Warren
Submitted photo

The Tiger wrestlers traveled to Warren this past weekend and placed sixth overall. 

Individually, Mark Parker took fourth in his class. Savanna Johnson, Davey Adkins, Zak Green, and William Madden earned third. Mikey Davis led the way individually by finishing second. 

The Waverly wrestlers will head to Teays Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 16. 

Recommended for you


Load comments