The journey to 100 miles begins with the first step.
For Waverly graduate and current Ohio State University student Alec Parker, the goal was to run his first ‘Dawn to Dusk to Dawn 24 Hour Ultra-Marathon’. Starting on May 9 and continuing into May 10, Parker logged 100.5 miles by running on the streets and roads around Waverly.
“The purpose of this marathon was to cover as much distance as you can in a span of 24 hours. My original goal was to hit 100 miles in 24 hours, all in Waverly, but (I) came short on that (time) goal,” explained Parker in a Facebook post detailing his venture. “However, the experience itself was so entirely special, and taught me many lessons about myself, my support, and about running itself.”
For Parker to complete his 100-mile run, he had to overcome mental and physical hurdles. He credited the support of friends and family for keeping him motivated to finish the journey, even in the darkest of hours and places.
A chance meeting with Harvey Lewis of Cincinnati in May 2016 led Parker down the path to completing the 24-hour ultramarathon four years later on May 9 and 10, 2020. According to Parker, Lewis is on the 24-hour US National Team and has won the Badwater 135 among other races.
“The story of meeting Harvey is a bit coincidental,” said Parker. “It was actually the day after my very last track meet in high school (the 2016 district meet). I performed very poorly and didn’t advance. I was a bit distraught that running was over for me.”
On that day, Lewis happened to be running in Parker’s Waverly neighborhood. Alec and his sister, Shana, had just been exercising at the YMCA before picking up some food to take home and eat.
“I saw a man running on the street with a backpack on, which longer distance runners typically do. I was curious and asked Shana to pull up to the man. So we stopped, and rolled down the window,” said Parker.
“We introduced ourselves (to Harvey Lewis). He was incredibly outgoing and positive. He (Lewis) asked where he should run, so I pointed down the street into the field where I typically run. It’s a large field near the tracks, with trails near the river.”
Lewis invited Parker to join him. At first Parker declined, but he quickly changed his mind and ran to join Lewis in the field near the Scioto River.
“I asked Harvey if he was training for anything and he told me he was training for Badwater. This is a prestigious, gutsy, race that I have always idolized,” said Parker.
“We started to rack the distance, and eventually we realized that a marathon was possible. He made sure that I was taking care of my body during (the run) and ironically we stopped at the Marathon gas station a couple times for Gatorades, etc. All and all, we added the three miles I had (run) from that morning and ran about 23 more together. We counted that as my first marathon. Harvey has a side goal of running in every county in Ohio. He was just getting to Pike County that day and just so happened to be on my street.”
Lewis encouraged Parker to complete an upcoming marathon soon after their informal one. Through the process, Lewis became a mentor to Parker as they continued to run together.
“He (Harvey) saw something in me when I sometimes didn’t, and I’m glad to have such an incredible support on my side. He has been incredibly supportive and influential in my running journey and I’m glad we crossed paths that day,” said Parker.
So four years later after a long layoff from running (see accompanying story), Parker began his first 24-hour ultra-marathon. All of his route was completed in Waverly, mostly in Parker’s home neighborhood on the east side of U.S. 23. and included the farm fields where he and Lewis ran.
Parker opted to begin running three miles and walking the remaining hour, doing that the first three to four hours. But Harvey Lewis and his fiance, Kelly ODell, paid Parker a visit and made a change. They encouraged Parker to run for seven minutes and then walk for three minutes to save his legs for a much longer duration.
Parker’s girlfriend Krystalyn Martin and best friend Brent Cameron logged many of the miles with him throughout the 24-hour period. His mother, Tami, provided the nutrients through soup, fruit, and electrolytes among other types of food and beverages during food and rest stops.
“We all worked together as a team, and this felt as if it was not an individual accomplishment; but for me, I look at it as something far greater, and something shared between everyone involved,” said Parker.
Parker broke the mileage into 4.16 miles per hour to stay on pace. At the 12-hour mark, Parker was on pace, reaching 50.1 miles by that time. He said he was feeling good mentally and physically at that point, but that feeling dwindled away as his body began to crash. By the time he reached 60-some miles, his body was reacting poorly, but he was determined to continue.
“At this point, I realized that I wasn’t going to hit 100 miles in 24 hours, but wanted to still reach a 100-mile benchmark, as was the goal,” said Parker. “I relaxed a bit and took the rest of the miles as a learning experience and wanted to enjoy the time with everyone around.”
Waverly graduates and runners Aidan Judd, Spencer Fraley and Phil Evory rode bikes along with Parker and provided encouragement. Hunter Hoover, another former Waverly runner and current Shawnee State runner, checked in with Parker many times as well.
Parker also received support from his brother Eric Altizer, sister-in-law Jessika Altizer and their daughter Charley, who is Parker’s niece. The Altizers came and shared a meal with Alec as he was approaching the finish. His father, Jim Parker, called to encourage Alec.
“With 17 miles to go, my body began feeling fatigued again and sleep deprived. That is one main thing I have learned about the ultra-distance. There are highs and there are lows,” said Parker. “The lows feel like they will never end, as if you will be walking and running for the rest of the month in pain, and the only thing stopping you from lying in bed is yourself. The lows are often surpassed by the highs, if only you can hold on long enough.”
Parker’s girlfriend, Krystalyn Martin, helped him finish those final 17 miles.
“It was the push I needed, and we began taking our mile times down and down. During this bit of revitalization, I stopped looking at the agony as wanting to go to sleep and wanting to finish, but an opportunity to face the pain mentally and physically that I sought out,” said Parker. “If I can handle this in the future — and not run away from it but rather embrace it — I will eventually have a leg up, in both racing and in everyday life.”
Parker is open about his struggles with mental health, particularly the battles he has faced with depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Those struggles forced him to quit running for quite some time before starting again with the determination of succeeding and using it to help him battle the mental highs and lows.
“I thought the last mile would be physical bliss; but I was wrong, it hurt like the rest. But the end was so incredibly satisfying,” said Parker. “Krystalyn and I continued on step by step, considering the best possible route to ensure the least amount of mental fatigue. I’m very glad to have a partner who can push me and support me, to understand how much this race meant to me, and to go through the last few hours together.”
Finally, Parker’s journey was complete, and his goal was achieved.
“After many hours, we made it: 100.5 miles! It was an experience like none other, and I feel that I am hooked on this form of running. Mom made me an omelet and I took an Epsom salt bath to recover, before sleeping off the remainder of the day,” said Parker.
“The next day, I hit the road again for a short recovery with Brent. I’m excited to have such a wonderful group of people in my life who are close to me and to help me through this adventure. I learned so much and couldn’t have asked for a more unique experience, right in Waverly.”
Next, Parker is planning to run a Quarantine Backyard Ultra, where he has to run 4.16 miles every hour for as long as he can go. He is aiming to complete that this weekend and is aiming for 100k or at least 60 miles. His girlfriend, friends and family members will be there to support him.
“I am hoping to reach well over 60, hopefully with this experience and more training, at least 80 or more miles before any sort of fatigue sets in,” said Parker.
“Hopefully, I can stick on for 24 hours or more for 100 miles, but anything over 100k will be icing on the cake. I’m opting to use a treadmill because of the heat and my lack of exposure to the heat in training so far. Some loops I may do outside, especially at night.”
Parker also has a goal of running the Badwater 135 one day and knows who he plans to take along with him — his core group of supporters from the May 9 and 10 ultramarathon run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.