CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, got back-to-back one-out hits from Jackson Feltner and Mitchell Vincent to tie and win the game Tuesday, June 15 at VA Memorial Stadium, walking it off against the West Virginia Miners for their third-straight win.
Chillicothe’s (7-9) Jake Norris started the game on the mound, allowing one run on four hits over 4 2/3 innings. The righthander walked four and struck out three.
West Virginia (8-8) scored its lone run in the top of the fifth inning. Denver Blinn reached on a fielder’s choice, moving to second on a walk to the next hitter. With two outs, Pat Mills singled, scoring Blinn, breaking the scoreless tie and giving the Miners the lead.
The Miners got a strong start from starting pitcher Myles Daniels. He kept the Paints off the scoreboard through four innings, allowing three hits, walking three and striking out five.
Miners third baseman Jake Reifsnyder was called for interference at the plate in the top of the sixth, with Paints catcher Isaac Bair attempting to throw out a runner at second. Reifsnyder argued the call and was ejected. West Virginia field manager Tim Epling then argued and was also ejected.
Jacob Kinsell came on to pitch for the Miners in the fifth inning, allowing just two baserunners through the eighth inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, Nathan Karaffa worked a leadoff walk off Kinsell, scoring from first two batters later when Feltner singled down the left field line, tying the game at 1-1. Vincent followed with a single through the middle of the infield, scoring Kent Reeser (running for Feltner) from second for the walkoff 2-1 win. It’s the third straight win for the Paints, with all three coming against the Miners.
Dane Armbrustmacher (1-0) earned his first win of the season for the Paints, throwing 4 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out five in the process.
Kinsell (0-1) took the loss for the Miners, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking one.
The Paints lost to the West Virginia Miners 7-4 Wednesday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
West Virginia (9-8) got a solo home run from Pat Mills and a two-run home run from Malik Williams in the game.
Chillicothe (7-10) struggled offensively against Miners starting pitcher Andrew Talkington, who allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings, eventually earning the win. The Paints plated a run-each in the fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
Chillicothe starter Andrew Clelland took the loss after he allowed two runs on four hits, walked 2 and struck out 3 over four innings.
On Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium, the Paints fell to the Champion City Kings 4-3 in a back and forth affair. The Kings scored one in the first, but the Paints answered in the bottom of the inning, plating a run of their own on a Kent Reeser single. Both teams would add another run in the sixth, making it a 2-2 game heading to the seventh. The Paints took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth on an Alex Ludwick double. The Kings, however would go on to plate runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, and in the top of the tenth to eventually take home a 4-3 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.