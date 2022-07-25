Portsmouth Raceway Park logo

With 113 race teams on hand this past Saturday, Portsmouth Raceway Park hosted its largest car count of the season, as 410 Winged Sprint Cars, Late Models, Modifieds, and Sport Mods gathered in Portsmouth for an evening of racing presented by Desco Federal Credit Union.

Australia's Lachlan McHugh prevailed in the Sprint Car Feature, Wheelersburg's RJ Conley was the Late Model winner. Lucasville's Jeremy Rayburn took the checkers in the Modifieds, and Chillicothe's Kevin Wills was triumphant in the Sport Mods.

