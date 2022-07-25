With 113 race teams on hand this past Saturday, Portsmouth Raceway Park hosted its largest car count of the season, as 410 Winged Sprint Cars, Late Models, Modifieds, and Sport Mods gathered in Portsmouth for an evening of racing presented by Desco Federal Credit Union.
Australia's Lachlan McHugh prevailed in the Sprint Car Feature, Wheelersburg's RJ Conley was the Late Model winner. Lucasville's Jeremy Rayburn took the checkers in the Modifieds, and Chillicothe's Kevin Wills was triumphant in the Sport Mods.
The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association made its first of three scheduled visits to PRP in 2022. Twenty-seven entries were in attendance with drivers from Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, Canada, and Australia.
Aussie Lachlan McHugh had a big night. He set fast time with a lap clocked at 13.327, which averaged out to a speed over 118 miles per hour. McHugh would go on to win his heat and the 25-lap feature. He started fourth in the A-Main and took the lead on Lap 13. Once he got out front, he never looked back riding the high side to the victory. Marysville's Jake Hesson placed second. Canadian Skylar Gee finished third. Orient's Bryan Nuckles was fourth, Fairmount, IN's Brandon Wimmer rounded out the top 5. Completing the top 10 were Cole Duncan, Cale Conley, Kory Crabtree, Cale Stinson, and Nathan Skaggs.
The race was halted twice because of red-flag accidents, both of which occurred before the first lap was scored. In the first incident Hillsboro's Logan Fenton got on his side in the middle of the first and second turns. In the second accident, B-Main winner Chris Garnes from Evans, West Virginia, flipped violently in the middle of turns 3 and 4. Both drivers walked away unscathed.
There were 26 Giovanni's Wholesale Pizza Late Models presented by Impact Race Gear. RJ Conley dominated the A-Main leading all 25 laps en route to his first Portsmouth Raceway Park win of 2022. Conley's victory kept an interesting streak alive, as PRP has yet to have a repeat winner this season in the Late Model Division.
Fellow Wheelersburg drivers Josh Bocook, Nick Bocook, and Rod Conley finished second through fourth respectively, while Olympia, Kentucky's Derek Fisher rounded out the top five. Kevin Wagner, Audie Swartz, William Rose, Charlie Jude, and Larry Martin Jr made up the rest of the top 10.
RJ Conley won the Dash. Shane Bailey and Avery Taylor picked up Heat Race wins. Audie Swartz captured the B-Main, and Rod Conley set fast time.
For the second week in a row, Lucasville's Jeremy Rayburn was victorious in The Local Happenings App Modifieds. The two-time PRP Champion led all 20 laps of Saturday's Feature. Seventeen-year-old Miles Cook Jr placed second. West Portsmouth's Ben Adkins charged from 17th up to third. Kenny Johnson was fourth, and Anthony Slusher rounded out the top five.
Rayburn, Cook, and Johnson won Heat Races. Matt Altiers took the B-Main, and Cole Cooper set quick time during the Dynamic Shock Service Modified Time Trials.
The Express Oil & Tire Engineers Sport Mod Division had the highest car count of any class with 31 entries. In his first-ever visit to PRP, Chillicothe's Kevin Wills nabbed the checkers. Derek Richmond, Landon Barker, Dakota Rayburn, Joe McClain, Jamey Adams, Jeromy Brady, Davey Akers, Kasey Black, and Branden Colley rounded out the top 10.
Wills, Rayburn, and Richmond were all Heat Race winners. Colley won the B-Main.
Portsmouth Raceway Park will be back in action this coming Saturday, July 30, as the Berndt-Murfin Insurance Agency and Sherman-Kricker Insurance Agency will present the annual Boone Coleman Memorial "Gator 50" which will provide the Late Model Feature winner with $5,000 and a guaranteed provisional starting spot in this October's Dirt Track World Championship. The Late Model race this coming weekend will be sanctioned by The Valvoline Iron-Man Series. Also on the card this Saturday will be Modifieds, Limited Lates, and Sport Mods. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.
The following paragraphs include a summary of results.
LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71C-RJ Conley[1]; 2. B1-Josh Bocook[5]; 3. 1B-Nick Bocook[3]; 4. 71R-Rod Conley[4]; 5. 38S-Derek Fisher[6]; 6. 33-Kevin Wagner[10]; 7. 7-Audie Swartz[17]; 8. 77-William Rose[9]; 9. CJ1-Charlie Jude[11]; 10. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr[20]; 11. 72-Joe Harper[13]; 12. 1-Shane Bailey[7]; 13. 93-Lucas Crooks[19]; 14. 34C-Pete Crum[12]; 15. 27-Shawn Martin[16]; 16. 33B-Joe Brewer[18]; 17. W4-Dalton whitt[21]; 18. 159-Avery Taylor[8]; 19. 7A-Kelby Abels[14]; 20. 81-Brandon Fouts[2]; 21. 1W-Ronnie Whitt[15]
B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Audie Swartz[5]; 2. 33B-Joe Brewer[1]; 3. 93-Lucas Crooks[4]; 4. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr[3]; 5. W4-Dalton whitt[7]; 6. 52-Shawn Lovejoy[9]; 7. 69-Kobe Gallion[6]; 8. 03-Matt Isaac[8]; 9. 4B-Cale Boggs[2]; 10. (DNS) 11-Billy Staker
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Shane Bailey[1]; 2. 77-William Rose[2]; 3. CJ1-Charlie Jude[3]; 4. 72-Joe Harper[4]; 5. 1W-Ronnie Whitt[5]; 6. 33B-Joe Brewer[8]; 7. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr[7]; 8. 7-Audie Swartz[9]; 9. W4-Dalton whitt[10]; 10. (DNS) 11-Billy Staker
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 159-Avery Taylor[1]; 2. 33-Kevin Wagner[2]; 3. 34C-Pete Crum[5]; 4. 7A-Kelby Abels[4]; 5. 27-Shawn Martin[8]; 6. 4B-Cale Boggs[7]; 7. 93-Lucas Crooks[3]; 8. 69-Kobe Gallion[6]; 9. 03-Matt Isaac[9]; 10. 52-Shawn Lovejoy[10]
Qualifying 1: 1. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:15.382[14]; 2. 38S-Derek Fisher, 00:15.501[11]; 3. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:15.524[2]; 4. 1B-Nick Bocook, 00:15.626[23]; 5. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:15.710[6]; 6. B1-Josh Bocook, 00:15.719[10]; 7. 1-Shane Bailey, 00:15.844[3]; 8. 159-Avery Taylor, 00:15.986[9]; 9. 77-William Rose, 00:15.996[7]; 10. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:16.030[20]; 11. CJ1-Charlie Jude, 00:16.345[26]; 12. 93-Lucas Crooks, 00:16.412[5]; 13. 72-Joe Harper, 00:16.460[12]; 14. 7A-Kelby Abels, 00:16.490[15]; 15. 1W-Ronnie Whitt, 00:16.513[1]; 16. 34C-Pete Crum, 00:16.557[22]; 17. 11-Billy Staker, 00:16.667[17]; 18. 69-Kobe Gallion, 00:16.744[21]; 19. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr, 00:16.802[13]; 20. 4B-Cale Boggs, 00:16.853[25]; 21. 33B-Joe Brewer, 00:16.865[4]; 22. 27-Shawn Martin, 00:16.964[16]; 23. 7-Audie Swartz, 00:16.998[19]; 24. 03-Matt Isaac, 00:17.019[24]; 25. W4-Dalton whitt, 00:17.493[8]; 26. 52-Shawn Lovejoy, 00:18.673[18]
Special 1 (6 Laps): 1. 71C-RJ Conley[2]; 2. 81-Brandon Fouts[4]; 3. 1B-Nick Bocook[3]; 4. 71R-Rod Conley[6]; 5. B1-Josh Bocook[1]; 6. 38S-Derek Fisher[5]
MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[2]; 2. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[1]; 3. B7-Ben Adkins[17]; 4. 1J-Kenny Johnson[3]; 5. 2A-Anthony Slusher[9]; 6. 51-Cole Cooper[4]; 7. 12S-Brad Stone[20]; 8. J3-Jody Puckett[7]; 9. 32-Greg Bentley[19]; 10. 06-Pete Brunton[18]; 11. A85-Brandon Hutchinson[5]; 12. 21-Matt Altiers[16]; 13. 244-Brandon Smith[12]; 14. 83-Briana Robinson[15]; 15. 0-Mark Dickson[6]; 16. 35-Tony DeHart[8]; 17. CR12-Danny Ferguson[14]; 18. 9R-JP Roberts[11]; 19. 13-Adam Colley[13]; 20. 35C-Craig Christian[10]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Matt Altiers[1]; 2. B7-Ben Adkins[5]; 3. 06-Pete Brunton[3]; 4. 32-Greg Bentley[4]; 5. 12S-Brad Stone[11]; 6. 7T-Tommy McClain[2]; 7. 14D-Dustin Henderson[6]; 8. 2-Nick Brunton[10]; 9. 3B-Blake Sheets[7]; 10. (DNS) 57C-Dakota Cox; 11. (DNS) 26B-Robbie Branham; 12. (DNS) 71-Mark Hall
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[2]; 2. 51-Cole Cooper[1]; 3. J3-Jody Puckett[3]; 4. 35C-Craig Christian[6]; 5. 13-Adam Colley[5]; 6. 21-Matt Altiers[4]; 7. 32-Greg Bentley[8]; 8. 3B-Blake Sheets[7]; 9. 2-Nick Brunton[9]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[1]; 2. A85-Brandon Hutchinson[2]; 3. 35-Tony DeHart[5]; 4. 9R-JP Roberts[4]; 5. CR12-Danny Ferguson[6]; 6. 7T-Tommy McClain[8]; 7. B7-Ben Adkins[3]; 8. 57C-Dakota Cox[9]; 9. (DNS) 71-Mark Hall
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1J-Kenny Johnson[2]; 2. 0-Mark Dickson[1]; 3. 2A-Anthony Slusher[9]; 4. 244-Brandon Smith[4]; 5. 83-Briana Robinson[6]; 6. 06-Pete Brunton[3]; 7. 14D-Dustin Henderson[8]; 8. 26B-Robbie Branham[7]; 9. 12S-Brad Stone[5]
Qualifying 1: 1. 51-Cole Cooper, 00:16.739[19]; 2. 11-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:16.960[7]; 3. 0-Mark Dickson, 00:17.177[27]; 4. 18C-Miles Cook Jr, 00:17.221[6]; 5. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 00:17.332[12]; 6. 1J-Kenny Johnson, 00:17.374[26]; 7. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:17.607[4]; 8. B7-Ben Adkins, 00:17.608[24]; 9. 06-Pete Brunton, 00:17.642[13]; 10. 21-Matt Altiers, 00:17.647[11]; 11. 9R-JP Roberts, 00:17.651[22]; 12. 244-Brandon Smith, 00:17.653[5]; 13. 13-Adam Colley, 00:17.750[15]; 14. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.791[18]; 15. 12S-Brad Stone, 00:17.861[1]; 16. 35C-Craig Christian, 00:17.896[29]; 17. CR12-Danny Ferguson, 00:17.903[9]; 18. 83-Briana Robinson, 00:17.933[20]; 19. 3B-Blake Sheets, 00:18.205[10]; 20. 71-Mark Hall, 00:18.449[2]; 21. 26B-Robbie Branham, 00:18.459[3]; 22. 32-Greg Bentley, 00:18.532[16]; 23. 7T-Tommy McClain, 00:18.710[21]; 24. 14D-Dustin Henderson, 00:19.286[17]; 25. 2-Nick Brunton, 00:19.819[23]; 26. 57C-Dakota Cox, 00:20.640[25]; 27. 2A-Anthony Slusher, 00:20.640[14]
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 9K-Kevin Wills[2]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond[3]; 3. 5*-Landon Barker[11]; 4. 18-Dakota Rayburn[1]; 5. 14-Joe McClain[8]; 6. 42A-Jamey Adams[13]; 7. B9-Jeromy Brady[4]; 8. 51A-Davey Akers[14]; 9. 55-Kasey Black[9]; 10. 11B-Branden Colley[16]; 11. 13-Adam Jordan[6]; 12. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[10]; 13. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[18]; 14. 88M-Cody Gifford[5]; 15. 711-Adam Jones[7]; 16. 10P-Cody Price[12]; 17. 21-Donnie Gent[19]; 18. 16-Mikey Howard[20]; 19. 601-Joshua Harrington[17]; 20. 11-Shane Yates[15]
B Feature 1: 1. 11B-Branden Colley[1]; 2. 601-Joshua Harrington[2]; 3. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[5]; 4. 21-Donnie Gent[9]; 5. 16-Mikey Howard[4]; 6. 12-Joseph Buskirk[16]; 7. 51*-Jimmy Spillman[3]; 8. 2-Austin Barker[7]; 9. 95-Chris Jenkins[12]; 10. 5-Mike Drake[13]; 11. 33-Gary Park[6]; 12. 77-Corey Payton[15]; 13. 2S-Michael Stevens[11]; 14. 11C-Kyle Call[10]; 15. 62-Jeff Conrad[8]; 16. 22R-Jason Ruby[14]
Heat 1: 1. 18-Dakota Rayburn[1]; 2. B9-Jeromy Brady[6]; 3. 711-Adam Jones[4]; 4. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[5]; 5. 42A-Jamey Adams[8]; 6. 11B-Branden Colley[9]; 7. 16-Mikey Howard[11]; 8. 2-Austin Barker[10]; 9. 11C-Kyle Call[7]; 10. 5-Mike Drake[3]; 11. 12-Joseph Buskirk[2]
Heat 2: 1. 9K-Kevin Wills[1]; 2. 88M-Cody Gifford[2]; 3. 14-Joe McClain[7]; 4. 5*-Landon Barker[8]; 5. 51A-Davey Akers[5]; 6. 601-Joshua Harrington[6]; 7. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[10]; 8. 62-Jeff Conrad[9]; 9. 2S-Michael Stevens[3]; 10. 22R-Jason Ruby[4]
Heat 3: 1. 34-Derek Richmond[1]; 2. 13-Adam Jordan[8]; 3. 55-Kasey Black[3]; 4. 10P-Cody Price[6]; 5. 11-Shane Yates[2]; 6. 51*-Jimmy Spillman[9]; 7. 33-Gary Park[5]; 8. 21-Donnie Gent[10]; 9. 95-Chris Jenkins[4]; 10. 77-Corey Payton[7]
OVSCA SPRINTS
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 101-Lachlan McHugh[4]; 2. 5J-Jake Hesson[3]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 4. 59-Bryan Nuckles[6]; 5. A79-Brandon Wimmer[5]; 6. 22-Cole Duncan[9]; 7. A79X-Cale Conley[7]; 8. 11C-Kory Crabtree[10]; 9. 4XS-Cale Stinson[14]; 10. 2-Nathan Skaggs[2]; 11. 08-Brandon Conkel[12]; 12. 35R-Ron Blair[13]; 13. 1B-Keith Baxter[17]; 14. 17-Reece Saldana[8]; 15. 4X-Bradley Ashford[20]; 16. 83X-Nate Reeser[15]; 17. 83-Adam Cruea[19]; 18. 1-Jamie Myers[11]; 19. 42-Chris Garnes[16]; 20. 40-Logan Fenton[18]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 42-Chris Garnes[1]; 2. 1B-Keith Baxter[4]; 3. 40-Logan Fenton[6]; 4. 83-Adam Cruea[10]; 5. 4X-Bradley Ashford[2]; 6. 7A-Dave Dickson[3]; 7. 24-Lee Haskins[5]; 8. 4-Chris Smalley[8]; 9. 5M-Eric Martin[9]; 10. B51-Benny Hickel[11]; 11. 1H-Hunter Young[12]; 12. 00-Anthony Gaskins[7]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 101-Lachlan McHugh[4]; 2. 5J-Jake Hesson[3]; 3. 2-Nathan Skaggs[1]; 4. 11C-Kory Crabtree[7]; 5. 35R-Ron Blair[6]; 6. 42-Chris Garnes[2]; 7. 1B-Keith Baxter[8]; 8. 00-Anthony Gaskins[9]; 9. 83-Adam Cruea[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Cole Duncan[3]; 2. A79X-Cale Conley[1]; 3. A79-Brandon Wimmer[2]; 4. 1-Jamie Myers[4]; 5. 4XS-Cale Stinson[7]; 6. 4X-Bradley Ashford[5]; 7. 24-Lee Haskins[6]; 8. 4-Chris Smalley[8]; 9. B51-Benny Hickel[9]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Bryan Nuckles[1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 3. 17-Reece Saldana[2]; 4. 08-Brandon Conkel[5]; 5. 83X-Nate Reeser[3]; 6. 7A-Dave Dickson[6]; 7. 40-Logan Fenton[7]; 8. 5M-Eric Martin[8]; 9. 1H-Hunter Young[9]
Qualifying 1: 1. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 00:13.327[13]; 2. 1-Jamie Myers, 00:13.436[26]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.473[16]; 4. 5J-Jake Hesson, 00:13.560[22]; 5. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:13.573[15]; 6. 83X-Nate Reeser, 00:13.625[6]; 7. 42-Chris Garnes, 00:13.687[9]; 8. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 00:13.714[5]; 9. 17-Reece Saldana, 00:13.820[3]; 10. 2-Nathan Skaggs, 00:13.840[8]; 11. A79X-Cale Conley, 00:13.852[24]; 12. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 00:13.866[19]; 13. 83-Adam Cruea, 00:13.911[2]; 14. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 00:13.940[7]; 15. 08-Brandon Conkel, 00:14.003[10]; 16. 35R-Ron Blair, 00:14.035[4]; 17. 24-Lee Haskins, 00:14.082[23]; 18. 7A-Dave Dickson, 00:14.094[25]; 19. 11C-Kory Crabtree, 00:14.132[21]; 20. 4XS-Cale Stinson, 00:14.138[17]; 21. 40-Logan Fenton, 00:14.231[14]; 22. 1B-Keith Baxter, 00:14.295[18]; 23. 4-Chris Smalley, 00:14.809[20]; 24. 5M-Eric Martin, 00:15.121[11]; 25. 00-Anthony Gaskins, 00:15.471[1]; 26. B51-Benny Hickel, 00:16.014; 27. 1H-Hunter Young, 00:16.558[12]
