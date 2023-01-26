WEST PORTSMOUTH - The Waverly Lady Tigers were outrebounded in a physical game against the (Portsmouth) West Lady Senators Thursday on the west side of Portsmouth. The Lady Tigers fell, 42-31.
The loss knocks Waverly to 12-6 on the season and 8-6 in the conference. The win clinched the SOC II crown for the Lady Senators and gave them the season sweep against Waverly.
The Lady Tigers trailed by four at the break, but the third period was owned by West. On their possession of the second half West recorded three offensive rebounds before Charlie Jo Howard drilled a three-point shot. Maelynn Howell scored the next West basket after grabbing two offensive rebounds. For the first two and half minutes of the second half Waverly only had one offensive possession cross half court.
Through the first four minutes of the third quarter West put together a 10-2 run, seven of the ten coming off an offensive rebound. Waverly only managed two field goals in the third quarter. West hit a trio of triples, a pair of inside buckets and a free throw in the quarter, outsourcing Waverly 14-4.
“In the second half and really in the third quarter, that was the difference in the ball game. We just gave them way too many second chance opportunities,” Waverly head coach John Bonifield said.
“(Coming out of halftime) we said ‘we needed to get a stop and get out in transition.’ They had two or three opportunities. They hit a three and the same thing happened the next possession and they got a two. So they get five points and they had like five shots to get those five points.”
Waverly made a mini run to start the last stanza going 7-2 run. A Bailey Vulgamore trey and a Kelli Stewart putback shrunk the lead to single digits. West responded with 6-2 run of their own before went cold from the floor for the last two minutes of the contest,
In the opening stanza, the Lady Tigers dug themselves an early seven point hole, with 2:09 left the lead was at five, but a bucket by West and deep ball from Elisha Ande with two seconds to in period ballooned the lead to 10.
The Lady Tigers’ offense and defense were clicking in the second quarter. Led by Steeart and Paige O’Bryant, Waverly went on an 8-2 run through the first 4:49 of the second quarter. From then each team scored another making the halftime score 20-16. Despite being the bonus for the last 4:11 of the quarter, the Lady Tigers did not make one trip to the foul line in that span.
In the third quarter, Waverly only had four points: a pair of deuces by Caris Risner and Vulgamore. Vukgamore led the chage with nine of the 11 points, the other came from Stweart.
Vulgamore led all scorers with 15 points, Stewart chipped in nine the losing effort. For West Howell had 13 to lead the Lady Senator attack.
Waverly travels to Washington Court House, Saturday, and the sectional tournament draw is held on Sunday.
