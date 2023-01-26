WEST PORTSMOUTH - The Waverly Lady Tigers were outrebounded in a physical game against the (Portsmouth) West Lady Senators Thursday on the west side of Portsmouth. The Lady Tigers fell, 42-31.

The loss knocks Waverly to 12-6 on the season and 8-6 in the conference. The win clinched the SOC II crown for the Lady Senators and gave them the season sweep against Waverly.


