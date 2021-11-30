At the Waverly High School’s downtown gym on Saturday night, Nov. 27, an all-afternoon and evening basketball fundraising event took place.
All of the boys basketball teams at Piketon and Waverly played against each other in a scrimmage fundraiser that served as a benefit game for Lynlee Orin’s scholarship fund, daughter of the late Matt Orin, who passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2021. Orin, an educator, coach and official, had worked at Waverly City Schools in the past.
The day tipped off with the Piketon and Waverly seventh grade boys team at 2 p.m., followed by four more games between the two teams, including eighth grade, freshman, junior varsity and varsity boys games, generating more than $3,000 for the Lynlee Orin scholarship fund.
