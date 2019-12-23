The annual Waverly High School Sports Hall of Fame induction is scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
The individual inductees for this year include Mark King, Verlin “Cookie” Kritzwiser, Mike Oyer, Lisa Shoemaker and Paul Skinner.
The 1989 Waverly High School football team will also be inducted as a group. Those members include Jason Anglemeyer, Aaron Barch, Brandon Barley, Ellis Brewster, Jason Brown, Frank Bucy, Bret Collins, Chris Crabtree, Larry Eblin, Brock Elliott, Mike French, Matt Gecowets, Jason Hammond, D.J. Harris, Greg Harris, Mike Heibel, Jason Ingham, Tom Johnson, Mike McBrayer, Tim McElroy, Jared McKinney, Mark Mista, Donnie Osborne, Jon Reed, Bub Reisinger, D.R. Robinson, Aaron Schmitt, T.J. Seeley, Mark Smith, Matt Snodgrass, Billy Sowers, Chris Stevens, Bob Tolliver (deceased), Scott Tomlison, Jason Wallette, Ron Ward, Byron Wickham, Cris Yeager, Chris Young, and Matt Young.
Two community awards will be presented to the families of the late John “Doc” Allen and the late Karl Schmitt.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. that evening, the public is also invited to a meet-and-greet with the inductees and their families in the Waverly High School Field House at Raidiger Field. Light refreshments will be served, and memorabilia will be on display. At the same time, the Waverly Holiday Classic opening game will be played between Western High School and Alexander High School in the downtown gymnasium.
At the conclusion of that game around 7:30 p.m., the inductions of the 2019 Waverly High School Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducted on the basketball court and their awards will be presented. At the conclusion of that ceremony, Waverly will play Piketon in the second game of the Holiday Classic at approximately 8 p.m.
DR. JOHN ALLEN, KARL SCHMITT
They were truly two of a kind, successful businessmen, best of friends, love of family, but a burning love for the Waverly Tigers.
For their never-ending commitment to that second love, Dr. John Allen and Karl Schmitt are being inducted as community supporters into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall Of Fame.
Whether it was feeding the team or providing transportation for the athletes during the second half of the 20th century, these two icons of the community could always be counted on to be there to support Tiger athletics.
The following sections include biographies on the individuals and team.
DR. JOHN ALLEN
Dr. John Allen was born in Ross County and graduated from Buckskin High School in 1942, where he played athletics. But after moving to Waverly in 1949 and establishing his veterinary practice, it was all Waverly and Pike County after that.
“He was inspired by Waverly winning the 1954 state baseball title and became friends with C. H. Hawhee,” recalls his daughter, Dr. Jennifer Allen. “He helped support the teams after that.”
Dr. Allen played basketball in the Army, and also played softball in the summer. One of the teams he played on was sponsored by Karl Schmitt, which established a life-long friendship between the two.
Among his other contributions to the Waverly Tigers was his presidency of the Waverly Athletic Boosters Club in addition to the many other boards and commissions he served on.
But Dr. Allen was known for his service to the community, both as a veterinarian and as a public servant.
As a veterinarian, he served the Pike County Fair for 50 years as its veterinarian.
As a public servant, he served as a Pike County Commissioner for 20 years, being elected to five four-year terms, and during that time helping to establish the Emergency Medical Services.
Dr. Allen passed away on September 29, 2016 at the age of 93.
KARL SCHMITT
As was the case with his friend Dr. John Allen, Karl Schmitt was always there to either feed the team, help with transportation or in any other way needed.
Schmitt, who also served as the President of the Waverly Athletic Boosters Club and was born in 1923 two months after Dr. Allen, graduated from Waverly High School in 1941.
It was eleven years following his graduation he opened his iconic Schmitt’s Dairy And Restaurant in downtown Waverly, a business he operated for 35 years until his death in June, 1987.
His son, John Schmitt, fondly remembers his father’s support of Waverly Tiger athletics.
“Coach Swing (Waverly’s coach in the 1930s) went to my grandfather’s house to ask if Dad could play football,” John recalled. “His brothers didn’t get to play because they had to work on the farm, but Dad was allowed to play and played all four years.”
He said his Dad was an offensive guard for quarterback Orval Arnett, and noted as a Tiger supporter, he used to fill cans full of orange juice, chocolate milk and oranges and take them to the team. He said Karl’s dream was to have a shelter built over the football stands so fans wouldn’t get wet when it rained.
“He and Doc Allen started going to Ohio State football and basketball games together in 1950, and would take members of the team with them,” he said. “For many of the players, that was their only chance to ever go.”
LISA SHOEMAKER EASTERDAY
Whether it was on or off the court, you could always count on Lisa Shoemaker Easterday for three things, her contributions to her team, her commitment to her teammates and a 100 percent effort.
For those endearing qualities, and a talent that equally measured up, Lisa is being inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall Of Fame.
She was a ground-breaking athlete in a ground-breaking era. She participated in the first seven sectional volleyball, basketball and softball sectionals in the history of girls sports, and her teams won them all. She participated in the first seven district championship battles in those same sports, winning four.
She was a member of the first ever girls all-Southeastern Ohio Athletic League (SEOAL) basketball team, and was named to the first ever all-SEOAL softball team, Waverly’s only first team representative on both.
But as her older brother John Shoemaker pointed out, for her, it has always been about others.
“For sure, she was an outstanding teammate, more about others than herself,” stated John. “She possessed that very strong attribute that very few do.”
He added that she excelled in whatever sport she played in, and noted it was double that when she played in the backyard with her two older brothers.
And for her, the most memorable moments were the team accomplishments.
“We advanced to the regionals in three sports, volleyball, softball and back-to-back years in basketball,” she recalled. “Nearly all of my teammates grew up in athletic families that loved to compete.”
But it was the unity of the players that she also remembered.
“Most of us had the same interests both on and off the court,” she noted. “And Mrs. G (basketball coach Mary Gecowets) treated us like family, both on and off the court.”
And there were personal accomplishments in all three sports.
On the undefeated volleyball team of 1977 that won the district, her coach, Vicki Penn Chadwick, referred to her prior to their regional match as having good leadership qualities and as the “dink queen of southeastern Ohio,” a dink meaning a return that just clears the net. She was also credited with a number of great saves in the district championship match win over Sheridan.
In her senior year in basketball, she led the team in scoring with 304 points as well as field goal percentage and was second in rebounding, despite being a guard.
“Lisa was a team leader who possessed all the qualities a coach could ask for and had one of the best all-around attitudes a player could have,” noted Gecowets following Shoemaker Easterday’s senior season. “She was very dedicated and gave 100 percent.”
In softball, her value was the same according to Chadwick, who also was the softball head coach.
“It is hard to describe in words how valuable she is to the team,” said Chadwick prior to the regional game in 1978, which proved to be Lisa’s final game in a Tiger uniform. “She picks us up verbally when we are down and she is a solid ball player with no weaknesses.”
Maybe the most memorable of the softball moments for the Lady Tigers lead off hitter and center fielder came against Wellston in the district championship game her senior year. With Waverly down 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, she grounded to second base, but her determination drove her to beat out the routine grounder by a step and ignited a seven-run rally to win the game, with her diving catch in center field securing the final out of the game.
But for Paula Hartley Humphreys, who graduated with Lisa and played all three sports with her, it was just her being her.
“Lisa was just Lisa. We knew we could always count on her.”
1989 FOOTBALL TEAM
Some high school gridiron players can only think of playing in the state playoffs, and even fewer can ever dream of a victory so great that the entire state of Ohio would take notice.
But those dreams were reality for the 1989 Waverly football team, and for that magical season three decades ago, they are being inducted into Waverly High School Athletic Hall Of Fame.
While the regular season was one to remember, very few have forgotten the iconic playoff win over the state’s number one ranked team Cincinnati Academy Of Physical Education (CAPE) Crusaders.
With only four teams per region qualifying, Waverly qualified as the number four team, meaning the first round date with CAPE.
The only first half score was 23-yard pass from All-Ohio quarterback D. R. Robinson of the Tigers to Matt Young in the opening quarter.
Waverly extended the lead to 12-0 in the third quarter on a 17-yard Robinson pass to Chris Crabtree with 7:10 left in the third quarter.
But three touchdowns in the final quarter, including a 15-yard pass to David Reisinger and just 36 seconds later a 27 yard interception return by Mark Misita gave Waverly a 26-0 lead and the playoff win by a 32-12 score.
With Robinson, the Tigers dominated the air with 268 yards to 92 for CAPE, who held the rushing edge 156 yards to 41.
And although Waverly lost the regional title to Hamilton Badin 21-6, it still was a memorable journey.
“It was a special time with a special group of guys,” said Robinson, the team’s all-Ohio quarterback.
Offensive lineman Matt Gecowets agreed.
“What our team showed was how a group of common individuals who are focused on the same goal can accomplish extraordinary things” he said. “And what made us better than anyone else was we were a tight unit off the field as well as on.”
And of course, there was head coach Ed Bolin.
“Coach was obviously tough, and he was hardest on his best players,” Robinson remembered. “Ed was so far ahead of his time, using signals in our day, it was something special.”
The regular season saw nine wins in ten games, only losing to Wheelersburg 21-8 in a quagmire during Hurricane Hugo. The Pirates went on from that game to win the state championship.
The nine wins included Southeastern (36-6), Fairland (34-22), Athens (23-22) in a game that ended after midnight due to a power failure, Jackson (49-7), Minford (53-16), Portsmouth West (34-7), Meigs (59-8), Northwest (48-6) and Circleville (36-7).
Against Athens, Robinson said one of their stars was Ryan Adams, who later became his roommate at Ohio University and following that, the high school coach of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
Of course, such a season produced plenty of off-season honors from the Southern Ohio Conference and the Southeast District.
In the SOC, Robinson was the Co-Back Of The Year and was joined on the first team by Bret Collins, Chris Crabtree, Matt Gecowets, Mark Misita, David Reisinger and Matt Young.
On the district level, Robinson, who was the Southeast District Back Of The Year by passing for over 2,000 yards, was joined on the first team by Crabtree, Gecowets, Misita and Young, while special mention status went to Collins, Reisinger and Wayne Wallette.
The members of the team under head coach Ed Bolin were seniors Jason Anglemeyer, Aaron Barch, Bret Collins, Chris Crabtree, Brock Elliott, Matt Gecowets, Greg Harris, Mike Heibel, Mark Misita, David Reisinger, D. R. Robinson, Wayne Wallette and Matt Young; juniors Ellis Brewster, Mike French, Jason Hammond, D. J. Harris, Mike McBrayer, Donnie Osborne, Jon Reed, Chris Stephens and Scott Tomlinson; sophomores Jason Brown, Robert Guffey, Chris Kiser, Tim McElroy, Jarred McKinney, Brack Montgomery, Aaron Schmitt, Robert Tolliver, Ron Ward, Chris Yeager and Chris Young; and freshmen Brandon Barley, Frank Bucy, Larry Eblin, Jason Ingham, Tom Johnson, T. J. Seeley, Greg Simpson, Eric Smith, Matt Snodgrass, Bill Sowers, Jason Wallette and Byron Wickham.
MARK KING
It is not necessarily how or where you begin your high school career that counts, but where and how it ends, and for Mark King, it was a perfect ending with the Waverly Tigers.
For his accomplishments during those years at Waverly, King is being inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall Of Fame.
King moved to Waverly beginning with his sophomore year. He made an immediate impact on the Waverly Tiger athletic program, and the community made an impact on him.
“I have always called Waverly home since I got there,” said King, who left Waverly after graduating. “I have great memories and still remember it fondly. I have friends I come back and visit annually and I still call it home.”
King was a senior on the 1985 Waverly Tiger football team that finished 8-2.
“That was Waverly’s first winning season in 16 years and I don’t think they’ve looked back,” he pointed out.
King was an All-Ohio tackle on that team and continued his playing career at Henderson State University in Arkansas. He has lived in Arkansas since and is now a high school coach there. In 2017, he led Foreman, Arkansas to a state title after taking over a program that was 1-9 just two years earlier.
But his efforts in that senior year of 1985 on the gridiron are also fondly remembered by his assistant coach that year, Jeff Conroy.
“You could tell he had a love for the game,” noted Conroy, who went on to have a Hall of Fame head coaching career at Miami Trace. “He was a hard worker and brought a lot of character to the team. We needed people we could count on and you knew every day he would give you a great effort. It is exciting to see him be so successful.”
But it was right before accepting his high school diploma that King made his mark athletically again.
After two years on the track team, he decided to play baseball and was a hit, with a lot of long hits.
“Mark had quick hands and ran well for his size,” said Tom Monroe, his baseball coach on the team that finished with a 21-8 record and ended as district tournament runner-up. “He came out for the team, then just started hitting like crazy.”
In matter of fact, he hit so well that he tied the Waverly High School record for home runs in a season at 14.
“The coaching change to coach Bolin, the camaraderie with the guys,” King recalled, “I have great memories from my time there.”
COOKIE KRITZWISER
You can pick any year you want, for that matter any decade you want, because for 65 years, Waverly High School athletics and Verlin “Cookie” Kritzwiser have been inseparable.
Thus, for more than six decades of dedication to the Tigers, Kritzwiser is being honored with his induction into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The love affair for Kritzwiser started during his days as a high school player for the Waverly baseball team. He did not play football or run track, and came off the bench in basketball, but baseball was a different story.
“During my sophomore year, I asked coaches Hawhee and Arnett to let me try third base,” said Kritzwiser, a 1955 graduate of Waverly High School. “They finally tried me out, Coach Hawhee hit some hard ones to me, I fielded them, and I started at third base and hit lead off every game after that.”
Of course, it was the 1954 run to the state title that will always stand out the most, the county title win over Beaver, district tournament wins over Whiteoak, South Point, Clay and Glenford, regional triumphs over Radnor and Zanesville Rosecrans and the state tournament triumphs of Conneaut and Sycamore for the title, getting hits in five of Waverly’s first six tournament games.
Tom Redman, the former Waverly football coach who graduated with Kritzwiser and grew up together with him, also played on that 1954 championship team with him.
“He was a good hitter and good defensive player, eventually trying out with the pros,” remembered Redman. “Our whole infield was good and we needed that because our opponents hit a lot of balls on the ground.”
As for the pros, Kritzwiser remembers the time well.
“The Kansas City Athletics wanted me to attend a tryout at Jet Stadium (in Columbus),” he recalled. “I hit two doubles the final day. Hank Gowdy (brother of long-time television announcer Curt Gowdy) said ‘we need you bad’ and wanted me to play Class A ball in Arkansas, but I chose to stay in Waverly.”
About five years later, he tried out again for the Cincinnati Reds.
“Gene Bennett (the legendary Reds scout) said ‘where have you been’, but I was 23 and just too old to start out,” Kritzwiser said.
But in today’s world, it is everything after his playing career that is remembered.
“Cookie has meant a lot to us, as a bus driver (for 47 years), coach, and a supporter of any sport we have had,” stated Waverly High School Athletic Director Bo Arnett. “These are the kind of people you have to have now, a great community supporter. He has helped us at games, tournaments, so many things.”
Not to mention as a coach. He has been a coach with the Waverly girls softball program for the past 20 years, including 10 as head coach and continuing as an assistant. He was also the Boosters Club president when the money was raised for the new gymnasium in 1973.
“I have enjoyed teaching the kids to pay ball and helping the program all these years,” summed up Kritzwiser. “I have really enjoyed it. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”
MIKE OYER
Mike Oyer had a large tradition to follow when he stepped onto the Waverly High School basketball court as a sophomore during the 1970-71 season, and he filled the role perfectly in making a tradition of his own.
And for his efforts as a Waverly Tiger, especially on the basketball court, Oyer is being inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Oyer became a starter the year after the Tigers advanced to the boys state basketball tournament, but had three returning starters from that team to join him.
“Coach Hawhee made sure we always had some tough games, such as at Springfield South my senior year,” he remembered. “He put us up against some pretty good competition.”
Of course, among those tougher teams were teams in Waverly’s new league, the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League. In their third league game, the Tigers lost at Athens 65-63. It was the only loss he would suffer in the SEOAL, going 39-0 in the league after that, 41-1 for the three years.
“We flourished in the SEOAL,” he remarked, as they played teams such as Athens, Gallipolis, Ironton and Jackson.
One of those who appreciated Oyer’s contribution was his teammate his junior and senior year, John Shoemaker.
“He was a great teammate,” Shoemaker remembered. “Quiet, but he made every one on the team better. He was hard worker, disciplined, and could rebound and score.”
One of the people Oyer attributed to influencing him to have a good work ethic was long-time Waverly educator, the late Cecil Hewlitt.
“He was my junior high teacher and coach and he was probably most influential on me,” pointed out Oyer. “He taught me to work hard. He said athletes were made in the summer and I continued working hard every summer through my college years.”
Shoemaker said Oyer fit right in as a sophomore and pointed to the success the program had while Oyer played, and Oyer played a big role in that success.
All told, Waverly had a 62-7 record during his three years with two district titles.
As a sophomore, Waverly was 22-2 and lost in the regional final. Oyer scored 231 points, in double figures 12 times including 18 against Jackson.
As a junior, it was back to the regionals and ending at 21-3. It was a banner year for Oyer as he was the SEOAL Most Valuable Player, first team all-district, second team all-Ohio, a career high 34 points against Logan and a double-double statistically in points and rebounds for the season, including in double figures scoring in 22 of the 24 games with a season points total of 407 for an average of 17 points a game.
His senior year, much the same on a great team that was ranked number one in Ohio, but lost in the “Dream District” at Rio Grande College to Alexander in a district that was the most difficult district in the state with Alexander and Gallipolis also ranked in the top ten of the state.
For the season, he was third team all-Ohio, first team all-district, first team all-SEOAL, had 145 rebounds and scored 271 points for a career total 909 points.
From Waverly it was on to Eastern Kentucky for a four-year career, noting he paid $50 for his college education as a result of the college scholarship.
“As a junior (in high school), I got to travel to North Carolina State and played with David Thompson, and Moses Malone came to Eastern Kentucky once and played with us while I was there,” Oyer, an overall 7-time letter winner, recalled. “I owe very much to basketball.”
PAUL SKINNER
It was an athletic career of distinction for Paul Skinner at Waverly High School, and it is for those accomplishments he is being inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall Of Fame.
But it was one night, in particular, that might always stand out.
The evening was October 4, 1968, and the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans came to town.
“The win over Notre Dame was our biggest win,” Skinner remembered clearly. “They had not lost in 36 games and had been voted state champions the year before. They had one of the longest winning streaks in state history and we were underdogs. We had always been runner-up to Notre Dame every year, but they could not figure out our defense.”
Truly, this year was different. Late in the second quarter, Ted Downing recovered a Notre Dame fumble on the Titan 23 yard line. On fourth down and four, Ron Williams scampered 17 yards for the score and on that touchdown and a two-point conversion pass from Skinner, Waverly would win the game 8-0, Notre Dame’s first loss since 1964, also to Waverly 6-0.
But it was Skinner’s play throughout the year that helped guide Waverly to that 10-0 season.
“When I think of Paul, I think of leadership for one thing,” commented his high school coach and Waverly graduate Tom Redman. “Paul held us together, he was looked up to. All the players on that team had particular talents.”
And Skinner could do it all, becoming the first Waverly quarterback to pass for over 1,000 yards.
“He was a better than average passer, and a better runner than passer,” remembered Redman. “He also played defense, as many of the players had to play both ways.”
For Skinner, getting to play on the fields and courts where his older brothers played was special for him.
“What I remember most was the great tradition of growing up in Waverly,” the California resident of the past 36 years noted. “When I got to high school and could play, it was dream come true. It was what I wanted to do growing up.”
But Skinner was more than just an all-SOC and all-district football player.
The basketball team he started on his senior season and was an all-SOC honorable mention selection was 16-2 in the regular season and seven times landed in double figures scoring, including a team-high and personal high 18 points against Jackson. The only regular season losses were to state tournament qualifier Clay in the season’s opening game and Akron Tallmadge during a holiday tournament in Akron.
“I was surprised to get the call,” said Skinner of his induction. “My parents would have been proud.”
