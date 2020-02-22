On February 8, the Waverly High School indoor track and field team competed at Ohio State University for the third time this season.
The girls, with the least number of competitors that they have had, still made some improvement! Maggie Reisinger long jumped a personal best of 15-feet, 5 3/4-inches, good enough for ninth out of 29, leaving her 31st in the state. Olivia Cisco went 6:09.37 in the 1600-meter run, which landed her 17th out of 31. The 4x800m relay team of Olivia, Julia Clark, Laney Atencio, and Maggie went 12:06.32, securing eighth out of nine, landing them in the last possible entry position of 40th in the state (for the upcoming indoor state championship meet).
The boys had a few more competitors. Led again by Alex Boles, his 200m time of 23.63 put him fourth out of 47, his 7.33 in the 60-meter dash put him 10th out of 66 in the prelims, and he finished 11th out of 15 in the finals. Boles remains tied for the final qualifying spot, 24th in the state in the 60-meter race, and tied for 22nd in the 200-meter race.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Ty Reisinger, Alex Rostek, Aidan Kelley, and Jack Monroe continue to drop their time. They ran a personal best of 9:20.45 for 14th out of 16, leaving them 28th in the state. Alex Stoller ran the 60-meter dash in 8.14, taking 57th out of 66. He also ran the 800m in 2:33.52 for 39th out of 41. Jack Monroe ran the 1600-meter race in 5:18.23, which landed him 47th out of 54. Alex Rostek and Aidan Kelly also ran the 200-meter dash. Alex ran 24.34, which was good for ninth out of 47, while Aidan went 27.25 seconds for 40th out of 47.
It was more valuable experience for these young Tigers. They’ll run possibly their last meet at Otterbein on Feb. 16.
On a side trip to Cedarville, Cody Helton opened his indoor season with throwing the shot and weight. In the shot, he went 32-7 for 34th out of 55, and the weight 28-5 for 25th out of 25. Not what Coach Dyke expected, but he chalked it up to first meet jitters!
The indoor tracksters traveled to Otterbein on Feb. 16 for the last meet on the schedule! They needed to continue their efforts to make the cut for the state meet!
The girls' 4x800-meter team of Olivia Cisco, Laney Atencio, Julia Clark, and Maggie Reisinger dropped their time to 11:49.9, finishing 10th out of 10, while putting themselves 30th in the state with an outside shot at getting in!
Maggie long jumped 15-5, which was another solid jump. That put her seventh out of 40, and left her at 32nd. She has another outside shot at state in the long jump.
Olivia ran the 1600-meter race in 6:010.5 for 26th out of 53. Julia ran the 800-meter run in 3:06.06 for 38th out of 45. Laney ran the 400-meter dash in 77.51 for 56th out of 67.
Hopefully those outside shots get the chance to compete at state! Time will tell!
The boys had pretty much a full slate. Led by Alex Boles again, he ran a personal best 7.28 in the 60-meter dash to pick up eighth out of 15. He went into it 11th out of 145. He’s sitting tied for 24th with this time. In the 200m, he ran 23.65 for sixth out of 68 and in a tie for 26th here in the state. In the long jump, he went 18-10 1/2 for 15 out of 42.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Ty Reisinger, Alex Rostek, Aidan Kelley, and Jack Monroe, got sixth out of seven, but had a new team best of 9:18.98. This moved them up to 30th in the state! Jack and Alex Stoller ran the 400-meter dash. Alex had a personal best of 58.16 for 35th out of 94, and Jack ran 60.36 for 55th out of 94.
A couple of newcomers to the indoor circuit — Phil Evory ran the 1600-meter run in 4:57.32 for 27th out of 109. Mitch Green ran the 800-meter race in 2:26.02 for 35th out of 67, which was not bad just after coming out of basketball!
The surprise of the day — Alex Boles, Alex Stoller, Mitch Green, and Jack Monroe wanted to run the 4x400-meter relay — which for those of you unfamiliar is the last race of a very long day! However, they saved their best for last as they went 3:53.85, for third out of 5. But after checking, that put them in 18th spot for the state rankings, which is not bad for three freshmen and a sophomore. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed!
We are really looking forward to see what this indoor season brings to the outdoor season, which is just about on us!
