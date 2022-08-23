Piketon senior goalie Natalie Cooper attempts to dive on the ball just as Waverly’s Lauren Murphy gets to it. Murphy was able to flick the ball past Cooper for the lone goal in Monday night’s 1-0 Waverly win.
When two teams that are roughly six miles apart in distance get together, the rivalry can make for an intense battle.
That was the case Monday night as the Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Piketon to do battle with the Lady Redstreaks in varsity soccer action. One goal was the difference, as Waverly emerged with a 1-0 triumph.
The lone goal of the match came with 28:01 left on the clock in the opening half. Piketon senior goalie Natalie Cooper made a diving block of a Waverly shot that ricocheted off her gloves. Waverly senior Lauren Murphy was following that shot, and before Cooper could get on the ball to cover it up, Murphy flicked the ball into the goal to put her team on top.
Piketon looked to have the equalizer when senior Olivia MacCrae broke free and was sprinting toward the goal, but Waverly keeper Abby Green made the save.
Cooper was a force in the goal throughout the game, having racked up double-digit saves by the midpoint of first half. The Lady Tigers had many more shot opportunities than Piketon, keeping the ball in their attacking half of the field much of the time. However, Cooper and the Piketon defense continued to turn away shot after shot.
In the second half, Waverly had three corner kick opportunities within a five minute span midway through. Cooper was able to deflect two of the three, as the third missed the mark. Waverly’s Morgan Crabtree also tried to score on a breakaway, but Cooper collected the close-range shot.
The Lady Tigers continued to try and break through the Piketon defense. Lady Redstreak Kearsten Beekman contributed with a non-goalie save at the 17-minute mark. In the final 12 minutes, Cooper added four more sliding and diving saves, keeping Waverly from adding to the lead.
The 1-0 victory was Waverly’s first of the young season. The Lady Tigers suffered a 3-1 defeat at Logan Elm on Oct. 18. Waverly’s home opener is set for Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. when the Lady Tigers entertain the Northwest Lady Mohawks.
Piketon is still searching for the first win of the season, having lost 10-0 to Leesburg Fairfield on Aug. 17. The Lady Redstreaks will travel to Zane Trace on Thursday evening.
