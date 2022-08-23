Natalie Cooper-Lauren Murphy

Piketon senior goalie Natalie Cooper attempts to dive on the ball just as Waverly’s Lauren Murphy gets to it. Murphy was able to flick the ball past Cooper for the lone goal in Monday night’s 1-0 Waverly win.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

When two teams that are roughly six miles apart in distance get together, the rivalry can make for an intense battle.

That was the case Monday night as the Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Piketon to do battle with the Lady Redstreaks in varsity soccer action. One goal was the difference, as Waverly emerged with a 1-0 triumph.

