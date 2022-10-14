The Piketon Redstreaks earned their third win in a row, outlasting the Westfall Mustangs 36-32 on homecoming.
The Mustangs took an early 6-0 lead with 8:38 left in the opening quarter. After forcing a turnover, Westfall then took a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Redstreak senior Caleb Osborne scored with 11:18 to go in the second quarter, as Piketon cut the lead to 14-8 after the 2-point conversion.
The Mustangs then pushed their lead to 20-8 when they scored on a 2-yard keeper.
Luke Gullion scored on a quarterback keeper with 7:18 in the half cutting Westfall’s lead to 20-16. Piketon took the lead 22-20 when Alan Austin scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 2:45 in the half.
Westfall retook the lead 26-22 with 1:33 left in the half on a 45 yard touchdown pass.
Piketon scored with 16 seconds left in the half to take a 28-26 lead to the locker room.
After forcing a turnover to start the second half, Westfall scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass to take a 32-28 lead with 10:21 in the third. Jayden Thacker scored from a yard out with 7:20 left in the third to give Piketon a 36-32 lead.
It was a defensive battle, the reminder of the game as Piketon held on to take the victory.
Piketon moves to 5-4 (3-3 SVC) with the victory.
An expanded story will appear online and in Wednesday’s print edition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.