Coming into the 2019-2020 basketball season, Piketon coach Kyle Miller said the Redstreaks were a team with the potential to play competitively with anyone on any given night.
The Redstreaks proved their point Saturday evening in front of the home crowd, battling the visiting Adena Warriors down to the wire before falling 47-39.
Adena was a preseason pick to be one of the teams at the top of the Scioto Valley Conference standings. Zane Trace was also projected as the league favorite, but the Pioneers were upset by the Unioto Shermans, 38-36, on the same night. Heading into the holiday break, the SVC standings are as follows: Unioto and Adena (4-0); Zane Trace (3-1); Piketon (2-2); Westfall, Paint Valley and Southeastern (1-3); and Huntington (0-4).
Defense paved the way for the Redstreaks to keep Saturday’s game with Adena close until the final quarter.
The two teams were tied at 10-10 after the opening quarter. Piketon juniors Brody Fuller and Chris Chandler each connected from long range, while Tyree Harris and Levi Gullion each had a basket.
In the second quarter, Piketon sophomore Tra Swayne scored five of his team’s nine points with Gullion and Chandler each having a basket. At the half, the two teams were knotted at 19-19.
Coming out of the break, the Warriors started pushing to extend their lead. They outscored the Streaks 16-11 to go up 35-30. Fuller provided five points for Piketon, followed by Harris with four and Chandler with two.
In the final quarter, Harris connected on a three-pointer to lead PHS, while Gullion, Kydan Potts and Chandler all contributed two points. Adena added 12 points, connecting on 5-of-8 from the line to help seal the 47-39 win.
For Piketon, Harris and Chandler each finished with nine points to lead the way. Fuller added eight points. Adena was led by Logan Bennett with 14 points and Preston Sykes with 13 points.
The Redstreaks will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 27, as they head to Waverly’s downtown gymnasium to take on the hosting Tigers in the Waverly Holiday Classic at 8 p.m. The Redstreaks will return to action Saturday night at Waverly in either the consolation game or the championship, depending on the outcome of Friday’s contests. Western and Alexander will square off in the first game of the tournament on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m.
PHS - 10 9 11 9 - 39
AHS - 10 9 16 12 - 47
PIKETON (39) — Levi Gullion 2 0 2-2 6, Brody Fuller 1 2 0-0 8, Kydan Potts 1 0 0-0 2, Chris Chandler 3 1 0-2 9, Tra Swayne 1 1 0-0 5, Tyree Harris 3 1 0-0 9, TOTALS 11 5 2-4 39.
ADENA (47) — N. Throckmorton 2 0 0-0 4, Dillon McDonald 0 0 1-2 1, Jarrett Garrison 2 0 2-2 6, Logan Bennett 5 0 4-6 14, Preston Sykes 2 3 0-0 13, Brandon Smith 0 1 0-0 3, Cade McKee 0 1 1-2 4, J. Shipley 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 12 5 8-12 42.
