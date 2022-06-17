Two more league wins were the order of midweek games for the Waverly American Legion Post 142 Senior (19U) Shockers.
Post 142 picked up a 16-1 road victory over Hillsboro Post 129 Tuesday before winning at Portsmouth Post 23 by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday.
Tuesday's game started slow but ended with an explosive finish. The Shockers unloaded with 15 unanswered runs to bring the game to an early end with a 16-1 victory over Hillsboro Post 129 at Shaffer Park.
The first two innings went by without either team scoring. For Waverly Post 142, Ben Nichols had a two-out single and stole a base in the top of the first. The Shockers went down in order in the top of the second.
Hillsboro managed to get two runners to base in the opening inning with a two-out single and a walk. But Post 142 pitcher Alex Boles came back with a strikeout. A leadoff walk allowed a batter to reach base in the second inning, but a groundout, a strikeout and a flyout followed.
Waverly cracked the scoreboard in the top of the third inning, generating an unearned run. Hunter Edwards reached via an error with one out and later scored on an RBI-single from Jase Hurd, 1-0. Hillsboro tied it up in the bottom half with a walk and an error leading to a run, 1-1.
In the fourth inning, the Shockers seized control, unloading with five runs. Weston Roop was hit by a pitch to start. Then Tra Swayne walked. Dax Estep followed with a single for the first RBI. Next, Trey Edler walked, filling the bases. Hunter Edwards produced the next RBI with a one-out groundout to first base. LT Jordan followed with a base hit to score Estep and Edler. He later scored on a single from Nichols, making the lead 6-0.
Post 142 tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning. Tra Swayne led off with a walk and took second on a wild pitch. He later scored when Trey Edler came up with a single. Elder then scored on a sacrifice fly from LT Jordan, pushing the lead to 8-1.
The Shockers capped the victory in the top of the sixth inning by generating eight runs. Ben Nichols started with a single, went to second on a passed ball and stole third. Then Weston Roop and Tra Swayne were both hit by pitches, filling the bases. Dax Estep followed with a single, plating Nichols and Roop. Roger Woodruff provided the next base hit, sending Swayne home.
A pair of strikeouts came next. But Post 142 wasn't finished yet. L.T. Jordan and Jase Hurd had back-to-back singles with Hurd collecting an RBI for scoring Estep. Then Ben Nichols cleared the bases with a double, plating Jordan, Hurd and Woodruff. Nichols was able to score for the second time in the inning when Roop doubled. Then a strikeout ended the frame with the Shockers leading 16-1.
Hillsboro attempted to keep the game going in the bottom of the sixth inning, filling the bases. But relief pitcher Roger Woodruff got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the game.
For Waverly, Ben Nichols led the way from the plate, going 4-5 with a double, four RBIs, two stolen bases, and two runs. LT Jordan and Dax Estep both finished 2-4 with a pair of runs, three RBIs and one stolen base. Peyton Harris was also 2-4.
Jase Hurd was 1-4 with one RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. Weston Roop finished 1-3 with a double and an RBI. Trey Edler was 1-2 with a pair of runs. Roger Woodruff finished 1-1 with a run and an RBI. Hunter Edwards also had an RBI.
Alex Boles pitched three innings to earn the win. He gave up one run (unearned) on one hit, while striking out four and walking three. Woodruff worked the next three. He gave up three hits and no runs, while striking out seven batters and walking two.
"This was a nice league win for us," said Waverly Post 142 Head Coach Jonathan Teeters. "We barreled a lot of baseballs, and our pitchers got the job done on the bump."
On Wednesday evening, the Shockers traveled to Scioto County to take on Portsmouth Post 23, winning 9-2.
It didn't take long for the Shockers to start the scoring. LT Jordan was hit by a pitch, moved to second when Jase Hurd drew a walk, and then advanced to third when Ben Nichols hit into a fielder's choice. Tra Swayne worked a two-out walk to fill the bases. Portsmouth's pitcher, Bragg, tried to pick Nichols off at second to end the inning, but instead Jordan was able to score on an error, 1-0. A groundout brought the top of the first to a close.
Post 23 briefly brought the game to a tie. A leadoff single, a walk, another single and an error allowed a run to score, knotting it at 1-1.
The Shockers regained the lead for good in the top of the second inning. Peyton Harris and Trey Edler drew back-to-back walks to start. Then Hunter Edwards had a single to fill the bases. LT Jordan had the next hit, scoring Harris and Edler to make the lead 3-1.
Portsmouth was able to pull within a run for the final time in the bottom of the third inning, capitalizing on a leadoff single followed by an outfield error, 3-2.
The rest of the scoring belonged to the Shockers. Jase Hurd started it again in the top of the fourth inning by leading off with a double, taking third on a wild pitch, and scoring on a double from Weston Roop, 4-2.
Three more runs came across the plate in the top of the fifth inning. Dax Estep led off with a single, and then Peyton Harris did the same. Trey Edler followed with a double to plate Estep. A sacrifice fly from Hunter Edwards allowed Harris to score. Then Jase Hurd added a two-out single to send Edger across the dish, 7-2.
In the sixth inning, Weston Roop led off with a single and later scored on a two-out single from Peyton Harris, 8-2.
Hunter Edwards had the leadoff single to start the seventh inning and later scored on a double from Jase Hurd. That run capped the 9-2 victory.
"Our lineup really had quality at-bats all night and made it hard on them," said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters. "This was a big league win for us."
From the plate, Jase Hurd finished 3-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, and two runs. Hunter Edwards was 3-3 with one run and one RBI. Peyton Harris was 2-2 with one RBI and two runs. Weston Roop went 2-5 with a double and an RBI.
LT Jordan finished 1-3 with two RBIs, a run and a stolen base. Dax Estep was 1-3 with a run. Trey Edler was 1-2 with two runs, one double and one RBI.
On the mound, Ben Nichols picked up his second win of the season in five innings of work. He gave up two runs (one earned) on eight hits, while striking out five and walking three. Weston Roop pitched the final two innings, giving up a hit and striking out one batter.
"This was a big outing and performance from Ben (Nichols) on the mound," said Teeters. "To give us five (innings) in 95 (degree) heat was huge."
The Shockers improved to 6-3 (3-0 SCOL) and will begin tourney play Friday in the Crossroads Classic against Genoa City (WI).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.