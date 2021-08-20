Behind three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Levi Gullion and a rushing touchdown from Jayden Thacker, the Piketon Redstreaks began their season with a 28-6 victory over the Minford Falcons.
After the Redstreaks' defense forced a three and out to start the game, they put together an 85-yard scoring drive that resulted in a 39-yard touchdown run by Gullion to give Piketon a 6-0 lead.
Gullion then scored a touchdown with 11:54 left in the second quarter to give Piketon a 12-0 lead.
Minford answered the Piketon touchdown with a 28-yard touchdown pass with 7:18 left in the half, making it 12-6.
Piketon then put together a 60-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, as Jayden Thacker punched it in from 3 yards out on first-and-goal to make it 20-6.
The Falcons drove deep into Piketon territory right before the half, but the Redstreaks defense stopped the Falcons on fourth-and-goal, as time expired in the half.
Gullion then scored the final Piketon touchdown of the night on a 7-yard quarterback keeper with 4:47 left in the third to make it 28-6.
The Redstreaks tallied 443 total yards on offense with 224 passing and 219 on the ground. Gullion was 16-of-22 passing for 224 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Thacker ran it 15 times for 57 and scored a touchdown. Johnny Burton had 6 receptions for 116 yards and Camren Loar had receptions for 83 yards.
An expanded story with more statistics will run in Wednesday's News Watchman.
