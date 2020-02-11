Every game this basketball season has presented an opportunity for the young Eastern Eagles to get better.
In Saturday night's 60-59 loss to New Hope Christian, Eastern head coach Lakiem Lockery was proud of how his team fought back against adversity.
The contest was close from start to finish, but the Statesmen had the upper hand much of the way. Although there were 10 lead changes, it was New Hope that stayed in front for the majority of the contest. The Eagles tied the game five times — three times in the first quarter, once in the second and then for the final time with 53.2 seconds to go. But the Eagles could never take the lead after a tie in any of those instances.
"I kept telling our guys that this was a good team we were facing. I went and watched New Hope several times, and they were good. The games they've lost were close games," said Lockery. "We have never faced adversity in a game yet like we did tonight. We were down and we fought back. And we kept fighting back. So we learned from this game."
The contest was a good defensive battle from the start, as neither team was willing to let the other have an easy shot. That resulted in neither scoring for almost four minutes. The Statesmen broke through with the initial basket before Eastern tied it with a pair of free throws from Chase Carter. That sequence continued, as the two teams tied at 5-5 and 8-8. More than two minutes ran off the clock before Simon McAllister gave the Statesmen a 10-8 lead with a tip-in putback at the buzzer.
In the second quarter, New Hope Christian had leads of five and six points before the Eagles eventually fought back to tie the game at 21. The first two minutes of the quarter ran off without either team scoring. Then the Statesmen hit from long range twice, pushing up to a 16-10 advantage by the mid-point. They held leads of 18-12 and 21-16 before the Eagles rallied to tie it. Freshman Gabe McBee took advantage of the opportunity for an open three-pointer. Then the Eagles forced a turnover with Jake Tribby recovering the ball and getting it to Hunter Cochenour for a pair of foul shots, 21-21. Tribby had Eastern's next basket to give the Eagles their first lead, 23-22. But Tyler Cavanaugh finished the scoring for the half, putting the Statesmen in front again, 24-23, at the break.
As hard as the Eagles worked to get back into the contest in the second quarter, the Statesmen tried to pull away quickly to start the third. Caleb Heidish and Holden Roese connected on back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead to seven, 30-23. That resulted in a quick timeout from Lockery. Coming out of that break, Mattox found himself open in the corner, connecting on a three-pointer. The Eagles forced a turnover with Mattox getting the steal and firing it ahead to Carter, cutting the lead back to two, 30-28.
"We struggle with keeping a guy in front of us. They saw lanes, so we had to have back-side help (on defense). But it is hard to show back-side help against a team where everyone can shoot," said Lockery. "We threw a zone at them, which kind of deterred them."
Just as quickly, the Statesmen dialed up another three-pointer with Josh Mullins hitting. Then they added back-to-back buckets to complete another 7-0 run, going ahead by nine, 37-28. Slusher hit a three-pointer for Eastern, only to see Heidish hit again, 40-31. The Eagles didn't give up, cutting into the lead with three points from the line to begin an 8-2 run. Slusher followed with another triple. Then Drake Ferguson saved a ball going out of bounds with McBee recovering and scoring, 42-39. Roese pushed the lead back to six with another three-pointer, the fifth for New Hope in the frame. Slusher pulled the Eagles back within three, hitting his third of the quarter. But Roese scored for a final time to end the frame with the Statesmen ahead 49-44.
"I told the kids basketball is about runs. We just have to withstand the runs. They came out in the third quarter and hit two threes. We took a timeout and talked about it. The third quarter has been our issue," said Lockery. "We hung with them back and forth. Our offense is flowing better. There are guys playing off other guys. Defensively, it is hard going against a switch defense. We practiced it, but there's nothing like going against it in a game."
New Hope continued to lead in the fourth quarter, getting up 55-48 by the mid-point. Eastern got back within two, 55-53, and looked to force a turnover with a double-team. A foul and a technical foul against Eastern gave the Statesmen the opportunity for four free throws and an additional possession. They led 58-53 with 2:02 to go, but Eastern wasn't done fighting.
Eagle Chase Carter was able to add a pair of free throws when Simon McAllister fouled out for New Hope. Then Carter made a three-point play on the next possession, tying it at 58-58 with 53.2 seconds to go. Roese countered with a drive for the Statesmen, pushing the lead to 60-58. Carter took the ball inside again, drawing a foul. He hit the first freebie, but the second was off the mark. Forced to foul, the Eagles put Donovan Geddis on the line. Geddis missed both freebies, giving the Eagles one final chance. Cochenour took the ball with six seconds left and drove to the other end of the court where Cavanaugh came away with a steal, sealing the win for the Statesmen.
Lockery was proud of the fight his team showed, continuing to try and come back instead of giving up.
"We have conversations. I tell the guys to look at the mistakes, own it and fix it. You can't dwell on it. Just fix it," said Lockery.
"Tonight we had all of our guys going. Jake Tribby and Gabe McBee gave us big minutes off the bench. They are going to help us. We want to have some different dynamics to go into the post-season — have some guys get hot that other teams haven't seen. I'm excited."
McBee was the leading rebounder for the Eagles, grabbing 13 boards to go along with 10 points. Cochenour and Slusher each scored 14 points to lead the way. Cochenour also had seven rebounds. Chase Carter added 12 points and four rebounds. Heidish led New Hope Christian with 18 points, followed by Cavanaugh with 15 and Roese with 13.
Turnovers were similar with Eastern having 11 and New Hope suffering 10. The Statesmen connected on 9-of-20 from three-point range and 13-of-28 from two-point range, while Eastern was 11-of-30 from inside the arc and 7-of-20 from long range.
The Eagles (6-14 overall, 3-11 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play) were set to travel to Wheelersburg Tuesday evening. They will be home Thursday evening to make up their game against Portsmouth West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.