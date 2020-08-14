Despite the loss of a strong senior class from last year’s team, the Waverly Lady Tigers are picking up where they left off on the tennis court.
Coming off a season where they went 12-2 overall and won the Southern Ohio Conference with a 7-1 record, the Lady Tigers had a goal as repeating as SOC champs. If they do, it will be their sixth title in history with the others coming in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019.
The 2020 season began this past week, resulting in two wins for the Lady Tigers despite the need to retool their lineup after losing a large graduating class, including Alli Entler, who won the SOC singles title over teammate Kenzie Penrod. Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker made All-SOC as a doubles duo.
Barker, a junior, is one of two returning letter winners for the Lady Tigers. The other letter winner is sophomore Sophie Thomas.
Four new players have joined the roster this year, including junior Maggi Armstrong, as well as sophomores Kaelyn Linn, Maggie Harris and Krittika Kaur.
Matt Morrison is entering his fifth year of coaching the girls’ team. He is assisted by Trevor James in his sixth year and Brandon Nibert in his first year. Morrison has coached the boys tennis team for 18 years.
On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers started match play by winning an SOC contest over the visiting Valley Indians 4-1. Two wins came in singles and two came in doubles.
Waverly’s Emma Bellaw defeated Kelsey Tackett 7-5, 6-4 in a tough long battle at No. 2 singles. Morrison said Bellaw and Tackett were equally matched.
“Emma was frustrated with herself. I had to tell her to be realistic. She hasn’t had much time on court due to summer softball,” said Morrison.
“It was a good win versus a more experienced player than her. Emma was fighting herself and the opponent and found a way, so that was the match of the night. Emma is going to have to ‘play her way into form’. Tonight was a good first step versus a quality opponent.”
Marli Holderness didn’t drop a set, winning at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Sophie Thomas and Greenlee Thacker won 6-2, 6-1.
“Sophie started all last season, but this was Greenlee’s first stab in the starting lineup, and she played well,” said Morrison. “They kept each other positive, and we look forward to seeing what they can do if we keep them together.”
Maddy Davis and Kaelyn Linn won at No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-2. They were both in their first varsity starts as well.
The lone loss came in No. 1 singles where Kayla Barker fell 6-3, 6-7, 3-10 in a long battle.
“Kayla won the first set pretty routinely, but then it was like tug of war after that set. It was good for her to see what playing No. 1 singles is like after she’s played doubles for her freshman and sophomore years,” said Morrison. “Kayla played well and showed some good tactical things as well, so I think she’s looking at a tough year playing the best player every night. But she’ll figure it out and have a good year.”
Morrison felt it was an overall good win for his team.
“We have lots to correct and improve upon on, but I’m happy with it, especially with five new faces in the starting lineup,” he said.
The Lady Tigers made the trek to Vinton County on Wednesday, picking up a tight 3-2 victory.
At No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker picked up a 6-3, 7-5 triumph over her opponent.
“It was a good bounce back (win) from last night (Tuesday),” said Morrison.
Two more losses followed. Emma Bellaw suffered a defeat at No. 2 singles. Sophie Thomas and Greenlee Thacker fell at No. 1 doubles as well.
“So, we trailed 1-2 overall, and the match came down to 3 new starters for us,” said Morrison.
But those three starters were up to the task.
“Marli (Holderness) won at No. 3 singles and played very solid to win 6-3, 6-0,” said Morrison.
“Kaelyn (Linn) and Maddy (Davis) won 6-0, 6-2 to close it out, so it was a good win. Vinton County had a scrappy team. It was great that our new starters had to win under pressure.”
The Lady Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SOC) will travel to Portsmouth Monday for a non-league battle with the Lady Trojans. They will go to Wheelersburg on Tuesday before returning home to face Minford Thursday.
