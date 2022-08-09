High school golf competition in Ohio officially began on Aug. 4. Locally, Eastern and Waverly got into the swing of it by starting with wins.
The following sections include recaps for each school.
Both Waverly and Eastern will be back in action at the Elks Country Club Thursday morning at 9 a.m. in the Portsmouth Invitational.
EASTERN
Eastern opened the 2022 high school golf season Friday with a win over five other teams in action at the Little Scioto Golf Course.
Eastern’s Cayden Haislop led the way to victory by shooting a 43. According to coach Chris Day, his team managed to finish with a score of 195 in a downpour while edging second-place South Webster by three strokes.
Team scores were Eastern (195), South Webster (198), Ironton St. Joseph (200), Minford (208), Portsmouth West (208), and Green (217). The match medalist was Ford from Ironton St. Joseph with a 38.
Behind Haislop’s 43 for Eastern, Logan Slusher carded 48, Dalton Southworth shot 51 and Eddie Salmen completed the top four with a 53. Brandon Gillenwater (55) and Ethan Brown-Harris (59) rounded out the scores for Eastern.
WAVERLY
In Monday action at the Elks, Waverly won a quad match, finishing with a team score of 174. Northwest finished at 200, followed by Portsmouth West (209) and Minford (219).
Tiger Cody Beekman was the match medalist, shooting a 38. He was followed by Zander King with a 42, Ben Nichols with a 44 and Caden Corkerton with a 50. Rounding out the scores for Waverly were Connor Snyder (54) and Owen Moorehead (66).
