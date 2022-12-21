After getting the early lead and keeping it close through the third quarter, the Piketon Redstreaks came up short at Paint Valley Tuesday night, falling to the hosting Bearcats 53-41.
Relying on defense, the Redstreaks fought to get a narrow 9-6 lead in the opening quarter. Brent McGuire scored four with a triple and a free throw. Garrett Legg also connected on a triple and Declan Davis generated a basket.
Paint Valley started drawing fouls from the Streaks in the second quarter, as four different players connected on a combined 8-of-10 from the line. The Bearcats scored 21 points in all. Piketon got a big lift from senior Jayden Thacker, who came off the bench and scored eight of 13 for the Streaks, including a pair of treys. Gabe Lamerson had a bucket and a free throw, while Bo Henry also contributed a bucket. At the half, Paint Valley led 26-22.
In the third quarter, it was Henry’s turn to score eight points, just like Thacker did in the second, with a pair of three-pointers. Davis had the only other field goal, and Legg split a pair of free throws. Defensively, the Redstreaks limited the damage by the Bearcats, staying within six, 39-33.
Paint Valley continued its success at the foul line in the fourth quarter, connecting on 5-of-6. In all, the Bearcats put up 14 points. Piketon was limited to eight points, allowing the Paint Valley to take the 53-41 win.
For Piketon, Thacker and Henry led the way in scoring, as each had 10 points. Paint Valley had a trio of players in double figures. Dax Estep led the way with 18, followed by Braylon Robertson with 16 and Cole Miller with 10.
The Redstreaks dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in Scioto Valley Conference play. Their next game will be at home Tuesday, Dec. 27 versus the Valley Indians.
