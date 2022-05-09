It was a clash between Tigers to open up tournament play Monday night.
Camryn Campbell tallied 13 strikeouts in the circle, while Waverly’s offense pounded out twelve hits as they defeated Marietta 8-2 to advance to a sectional semifinal against Vinton County on Tuesday.
“We didn’t get off to the best start and as fast as we wanted to. Cam (Campbell) struck out the side to start the game, but it was a pitch in the dirt that got away, then an error and a hit, and next thing you know we’re down 2-0 and had to dig out of that from there,” said Waverly coach Scott Hayes.
“After the first inning, we consistently put the bat on the ball, and the girls put themselves in position to score runs and just executed where they had to. We had prettier games, and we've had uglier ones too, so to start the tournament with a win we’ll take it.”
Marietta reached on a dropped third strike and an error to put runners on with two outs in the top of the first inning. Marietta then scored two runs on a double the next at-bat taking an early 2-0 lead.
For Waverly, Suzzy Wall singled and Aubree Fraley reached base on catcher's interference with two outs in the bottom of the first but would be left stranded.
Marietta reached on an error on the top of the second inning, but the runner would be left stranded after a fielder's choice and groundout ended the inning.
Drea Tannehill doubled to lead off the bottom of the second inning. Campbell then cut the lead in half as she knocked in Tannehill with an RBI-double. Caris Risner then tied the game 2-2 with a 2-out, RBI-double before Faith Thornsberry gave Waverly a 3-2 lead with an RBI-double on the next at-bat.
Marietta walked with an out in the top of the third inning, but Campbell struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Fraley and Katrina Entler began the bottom of the third with back to back singles. Tannehill was then hit by a pitch, as the Tigers loaded the bases. Fraley then scored on a one out error as Waverly took a 4-2 lead. Risner then walked with two outs, bringing home a run as Waverly would lead 5-2 after three innings.
”We settled in after the first two innings. It could’ve been tournament nerves, but the girls settled in," mentioned. Hayes.
Campbell tallied three strikeouts in the top of the fourth inning. Wall and Fraley would then move into scoring position in the bottom half, but a fly out ended the inning.
Marietta singled and walked with one out in the top of the fifth inning. After a lengthy double digit pitch at-bat with two outs and many of the pitches fouled off, Campbell struck the batter out to end the inning and strand the runners.
“A key moment was when it (the score) was 5-2 and two runners on base. They (Marietta) fouled off double-digit pitches, and it was a 15 or 16 pitch at-bat. Cam won the battle with a strikeout. I thought that was the final nail for them (Marietta). We scored three runs after that, and it (the game) was over.”
Campbell then led off the bottom of the inning with a single. Waverly then scored on a bunt RBI-single by Kendalynn Ficken to take a 6-2 lead. Faith Thornsberry then hit a two-run homer to center field as Waverly took the lead 8-2.
“I still feel like there's some things we need to clean up. We missed getting some bunts down and didn’t execute like we wanted to, but after the first time through the lineup they put the bat on the ball and got extra base hits," said Hayes. "Faith hit one over (the fence), which is nice to have. Her first of the season, and she is definitely capable of more than one. It was a good all-around win.”
Marietta went down in order in the top half of the sixth, while Waverly singled in the bottom half. Marietta would go down in order in the seventh, as the Tigers advanced in the tournament with an 8-2 victory.
Leading the Tigers at the plate was Campbell who went 3-4 with two singles, a double, and an RBI. Faith Thornsberry was 2-4 with a two-run home run, double and three RBIs. Aubree Fraley went 2-3 at the plate with a pair of singles and scored a run. Caris Risner was 1-3 with a double and two RBIs. Suzzy Wall was 1-2 with a single and walked. Katrina Entler and Kendalynn Ficken both had base hits and scored a run. Drea Tannehill was 1-3 with a double.
Campbell earned the win in the circle, tossing all seven innings, allowing three hits, walking two and striking out 13, and faced 29 batters.
Waverly now advances to play Vinton County Tuesday night in a sectional semifinal.
“We have to play better to win at Vinton County, and I think we can," said Hayes. "We have to clean up the mistakes. We can't commit any defensive errors and put runners on, we can’t give them free bases or any extra chances at the plate, and we can’t miss our chances to score runs on the offensive end. We have to put the ball in play, advance runners, and try to score with them, because they (Vinton County Vikings) have a very good offense.”
