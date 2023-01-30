A strong night from beyond the arc helped the Lucasville Valley Indians power past the visiting Eastern Eagles Friday night by a score of 78-51.
The Indians combined to make 12 triples in all, led by Jace Copley who connected on eight of those on his way to a 28-point night.
Eastern was able to stay within striking distance through the first half and into the early portion of the third quarter. The first quarter saw Valley put up 19 points with Colt Buckle providing nine of those. The Eagles had six points from Brewer Tomlison in the paint, four points from Tucker Leist and a bucket from Jace White. The Indians had built a 19-12 advantage.
Tomlison scored six more points in the second quarter to lead the charge again. Tucker Leist followed with five points, while Neil Leist connected on a trey. Eastern’s defense limited Valley to a low of 12 points during that eight-minute stretch, trimming the Indians’ margin to five, 31-26.
The Eagles started the second half with their best scoring quarter, putting up 17 points. But Valley topped that by four, adding 21 to increase the lead to nine, 52-43. Tucker Leist led the way for EHS with a trio of trifectas. TJ Richards chipped in with a pair of buckets, while Neil Leist and Dylan Morton added one basket each.
Valley closed the door on an Eastern comeback by outscoring the Eagles 26-8 in the final quarter of play. Neil Leist scored five for the Eagles, while White added three. For Valley, Copley provided 14 of the 26 points, canning four triples to lead the attack and finish off the 78-52 win.
Behind Copley’s 28-point night, Buckle finished with 21 points and George Arnett added 17 for Valley.
For Eastern, Tucker Leist led the way with 18 points, followed by Tomlison with 12 and Neil Leist with 10.
With the loss, the Eagles dropped to 9-9 overall and 4-8 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They returned home to take on Waverly Tuesday evening. On Friday, they will head to Minford.
