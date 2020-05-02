Competing inside the Scioto Valley Conference is no easy task.
However, Zane Trace's Haynna Addy always made the best of whoever she faced on the soccer pitch.
Following a standout career at the Chillicothe-area school -- where Addy served as a four-year starter and made significant contributions to the Zane Trace frontline -- the senior offensive talent will be continuing her college soccer career at Shawnee State beginning with the Fall 2020 season on forward.
For Addy, the opportunity to play soccer at the next level is one that brings her joy and relief all at once.
"Signing with Shawnee State really lifted a huge weight off of my shoulder," Addy said. "This process has been so overwhelming for me. It means so much to me because I've played soccer my whole life, and I've put so much time and energy into this sport that I couldn't imagine not playing after high school. Everything's paying off."
A proficient offensive figure for Zane Trace, Addy immediately got out to a strong start when her high school career began in 2016, posting 11 goals and being named to the All-Southeast District Honorable Mention unit as a result of her efforts.
From 2017 to this past fall, Addy only continued to build on her budding soccer career, scoring 18 of Zane Trace's 42 goals as a sophomore and adding in 15 additional strikes of the unit's 29 as a junior to earn back-to-back First-Team All-Southeast District honors and lead the Lady Pioneers to a 15-14-4 overall record in those seasons. Addy then followed those years up by scoring 16 out of Zane Trace's 20 goals this past fall to earn a third consecutive First-Team All-Southeast District Team honor, all while finishing her career with an even 60 goals to boot. She ultimately capped her career by earning Second-Team All-Ohio billing as a senior for her efforts.
While the team success may have never been there for Addy, simply seeing her teammates play with the vigor and intensity necessary in said soccer matches was rewarding for her to watch.
"Even though we didn't win as many games, it was always awesome playing with girls that would come off of the field with a smile on their face knowing that they left everything that they had on the field," Addy said. "I have made so many friendships playing at Zane Trace, and I wouldn't trade any of it for the world."
In addition to her success on the soccer pitch, Addy also proved to be a strong runner in both short and long distance events from a track standpoint.
She helped Zane Trace qualify for the Division II OHSAA State Tournament in the 4-by-400 meter relay in 2018, with Addy, along with fellow teammates Taylor Flechtner, Abbey Mohan, and Hailey Puckett, claiming a 16th place finish for the unit. The following spring, Addy won the 2019 Ross County Meet's 200 Meter Dash with a time of 28.50 and contributed to a second-place finish for the 4-by-400 meter relay unit, collecting a mark of 54.20 to place second overall in the event. These totals helped push Zane Trace's girls track squad to a second-place finish in the meet, with 130 points to their credit.
"I was always super excited to play or run, no matter who or where the games or meets were taking place," Addy said. "There's always a good crowd when SVC schools face off against each other. It's really fun to compete against one another. In soccer, I was teammates and am friends over half the year with girls that played travel soccer with, but then we're rivals during the other half of the year when we're in conference play. It's really fun."
With those types of accolades across multiple sports, colleges certainly showed interest in Addy for her potential. However, Shawnee State won out due to Ademakinwa's patience and genuine interest in Addy's personal qualities.
"I visited my sophomore year when Natasha reached out to me, and honestly, I wasn't quite sure if it was the right place for me because I never saw myself staying close to home," Addy said. "Since then, I have visited multiple times, and every time, it just got better. The staff is so welcoming and friendly. Natasha, in particular, has always been open about how she's felt about me and has always stayed in touch throughout the years with me. She's been very patient throughout the process, and always made me feel at home whenever I would visit. She always told me that I would always have a spot on the team, and that made me feel so much better about signing with her because I knew that no matter what I decided to do, she would be right there beside me. The team reminds me a lot of what I'm used to, and that's family. They're all so close. That feeling is what I was looking for in a program."
With her college choice set for the fall and her high school graduation imminent, Addy is looking forward to setting up new goals while at Shawnee State. Whether it's in nursing or education, Addy wants to obtain a bachelor's degree while helping to continue to improve the standing of the women's soccer program during her four years at SSU.
If her athletic success is any indication, Addy has the skills to make that kind of impact.
"Academically, I just want to get my degree, no matter what major I decide to choose," Addy said. "Even if I decide to go in undecided, in the end I just want to come out with a degree and get my life started. Athletically, I want to help the women's soccer program get some wins. Natasha is looking to grow the program, and I want to help do that. I want to put some records in the books and get a conference championship in the future."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.