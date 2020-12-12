Energy, intensity and effort translated into a third straight double-digit win for the Waverly Tigers
The Tigers played their first home game of the season Saturday in the downtown gymnasium in dominant fashion, surging past the visiting Miami Trace Panthers by a 62-35 score.
After the game, their coach Travis Robertson, was thrilled with the performance his Tigers gave, even though they didn't have their best shooting night.
"We didn't shoot it. As a team, we can't let our shot-making determine how we play," said Robertson. "We did that tonight by keeping up the defensive intensity. We didn't shoot well, but we gave great effort. Against a team with length like Miami Trace, our guards have to rebound from the perimeter."
It was a relatively quiet first quarter for Waverly's leading scorer, Trey Robertson, but he provided in many other ways by securing leaping rebounds and giving out multiple assists.
After the Panthers scored on the opening possession, it was Robertson delivering a well-placed ball for Phoenix Wolf to start the Tiger offense. That was the beginning of a 10-2 run for Waverly. The Panther added three points to cut it to 10-7 at the midpoint. The rest of the quarter belonged to the Tigers, who produced four straight Panther turnovers, while limiting Miami Trace to three shot attempts. By the end, the Tigers had a 14-7 advantage.
Wolf started the scoring for the Tigers in the second quarter. Will Futhey followed with a block defensively, which was only the beginning of his effort. He had the next point from the line after getting fouled. The Panthers finally hit their first shot of the quarter near the five-minute mark. Then Wheeler dialed long distance, hitting the first of three Tiger trifectas. The next belonged to Will Futhey, who secured two offensive rebounds before taking the ball out to the corner to drain an open three. The third triple came from Robertson, opening a 26-9 lead. The rest of Waverly's scoring in the half came from Futhey as he added six more points, finishing with 10 for the quarter. At the break, Waverly led 32-13.
Any hopes that the Panthers had of getting back into the game to start the third quarter faded as Robertson warmed up. Miami Trace big man, Andrew Guthrie, a 6-foot, 8-inch sophomore, connected on a three-pointer to start the scoring. But Robertson answered and then scored again following a Panther turnover, pushing the lead to 37-16. Miami Trace's Cameron Moore had the next triple, but the Tigers followed with points from Robertson and Will Futhey, pushing the lead to 41-19. The sequence happened again with Robertson hitting on back-to-back shots after Miami Trace scored. By the end of the third quarter, Waverly was up 45-23, with Robertson scoring 11 of the 13 in that eight-minute stretch.
The final quarter started with another bucket from Will Futhey. Then he had a block on the defensive end, leading to his brother connecting on a three-pointer, 50-23. The Panthers had a run of six straight points before Robertson hit his final three-pointer of the night. The next string of Waverly points came on a 7-point burst from Wheeler before Wolf capped the scoring in the 62-35 win.
"As fast as we play, to give up just 35 points really solid," said Waverly coach Travis Robertson following the victory. "Defensively, we've gotten better than we were when we started, but we still have a lot of work to do. Only giving up 35 points is a credit to our kids for sitting down and defending. We are fortunate with the athletes we can put out on the floor."
Unofficially, Waverly was 16-of-37 (43.2 percent) from two-point range, 8-of-24 (33.3 percent) from three-point land, and 6-of-14 (42.8 percent) from the line. Miami Trace hit 11-of-30 (36.7 percent) from two-point range, 2-of-16 (12.5 percent) from three-point land and went 7-of-10 from the line (70 percent). The Tigers secured 32 rebounds and limited Miami Trace to 17. The Panthers had 19 turnovers, while Waverly had 14.
Although Stulley didn't score, Coach Robertson was quick to credit him, saying, "What Markham brings to us is that defensive intensity and pressure out in front. He's able to have a huge impact on the pace of the game by his defensive presence out there. It is nice to have three guards (Stulley, Robertson and Wheeler) that you can throw at people on defense. Then you have good athletes with good length and good strength behind them running through the passing lanes to clean things up."
Robertson led the way, scoring 22 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. Wheeler ended his night with 16 points, while Will Futhey had 14 points to go along with a double-digit rebounding effort.
"Trey didn't score as well as he does some nights, but he was able to rebound for us," said Robertson. "Will Futhey was an animal on the glass. His effort running the floor is incredible."
Coach Robertson, along with his coaching staff, is happy to have two seniors back on the roster who didn't play last year.
"Phoenix (Wolf) started to night. He's a good player and very skilled. Phoenix just lacks some confidence after not being out here for a couple of years," said Robertson. "It is the same way with Gage (Wheeler). He had a hop to his step tonight. Gage is offensively skilled. As he starts to feel more comfortable, he's going to open up a bit and that will take some pressure off Trey when teams try to pick him up."
Now the focus will turn to a home game with Minford on Tuesday.
"We hope everybody stays healthy, everybody keeps working, and we continue to get better," said Robertson.
MTHS - 7 6 10 12 - 35
WHS - 14 18 13 17 - 62
MIAMI TRACE (35) — Cam Moore 0 1 2-2 5, Hayden Hunter 1 0 0-0 2, Bo Little 0 0 0-2 0, Brayden Morris 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Osborne 4 0 4-4 12, Dylan Bernard 0 0 1-2 1, Keegan Terry 3 0 0-0 6, Ethan Steele 2 0 0-0 4, Drew Guthrie 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALs 11 2 7-10 35.
WAVERLY (62) — Mark Stulley 0 0 0-1 0, Gage Wheeler 3 2 2-3 16, Trey Robertson 5 3 3-4 22, Will Futhey 5 1 2-4 14, Zeke Brown 0 0 1-2 1, Phoenix Wolf 3 0 0-2 6, Wade Futhey 0 1 0-0 3, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Mitch Green 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, TOTAL 16 7 7-14 62.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.