Waverly’s Mitch Green continued his strong senior season last week, shattering two meet records, a school record and amassing 50 points with five wins.
Both the Tigers and the Lady Tigers finished in the upper half of the placements in the Piketon Invitational as well.
For more information on the Piketon Invitational and Southeastern’s R.L. Davisson Invitational, see the following sections. The Tigers were home Tuesday evening for their own Raidiger Invitational. They will head to Paint Valley Thursday evening.
PIKETON INVITE
Comfortable conditions and sunny skies greeted the Waverly Tigers at the Piketon Invitational.
On the boys side of the meet, the Waverly Tigers finished sixth overall with 65 points out of 14 scoring teams. Wheelersburg finished with 110.5 points to win the team title, followed by runner-up Paint Valley with 74.5 points.
“We did have four events that bettered last year’s times/marks and four personal bests,” Waverly boys coach Byron Green said.
Leading the way senior distance runner Mitch Green with three first place finishes. He completed the 1,600-meter run with a best of the year time in 4:37.24. Then he followed with a best of the season in the 800-meter run (2:00.99), and ended his night in the 3,200-meter run (10:28.25).
Senior Alex Stoller contributed by sprinting for third in the 200-meter dash with a best of the year time of 23.57 seconds. He was also sixth in the 100-meter dash (11.78)
“I believe he’s getting some confidence back in his leg,” Green said, referring to Stoller’s hamstring injury from last season.
Individually, Blake Osborne was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.89). He was also a part of two placing relay groups. The Waverly 4x100-meter team of Osborne, Wyatt Crabtree, Sebastian Billasano and Carson Moore had a best time of 47.88 in their fourth-place finish. The 4x200-meter team of Crabtree, Billasano, Osborne and Moore grabbed fifth (1:40.64).
“Exchanges will get better and the 4x100-meter team ran a personal best 47.88 seconds,” Green said. “Blake will keep developing (in the hurdles) and the relay teams will keep getting better.”
Waverly’s 4x400-meter relay team of Wyatt, Billasano, Dillon Glass, and Carson Peters grabbed fourth to wrap up the meet (3:45.94). Logan Long was also fourth in the shot put (43-9).
To start the meet, the young 4x800-meter relay team of Max Monroe, Dallas Downs, Dakota Leedy and Jeremiah Miller secured sixth, shaving six seconds off their seeded time (10:09.99).
“They are accepting the challenge of getting better. We’re anxious to see how low they can go,” Green said.
Green also highlighted several who did not place but improved, including Jake Schrader with a toss of 122-2 in the discus with a best of the year throw; Wyatt Crabtree with a personal best in the shot put by four feet, 36-9; Billy Miller hit 16-0 in the long jump; and Wyeth Baker shaved almost two seconds of his 200-meter dash with a 31.04.
“We look to keep improving in each meet,” Green said. “The athletes have to accept the challenges.”
On the girls side of the meet, the Lady Tigers found themselves shorthanded due to some of the art students taking a school-related spring break trip. They still managed to get fifth place out of 15 scoring teams with 51 points. Wheelersburg won the team title with 118 points, while Leesburg Fairfield was runner-up with 68 points.
The 4x100-meter team of Morgan Crabtree, Avery Nathan, Leah Lambert and Aerian Tackett won their race in 55.52 seconds.
The 100-meter dash saw Waverly secure second and third place finishes as Crabtree (13.84) finished just ahead of Tackett (14.07). Paint Valley senior Averi McFadden placed first with a time of 13.77.
Leah Lambert came in eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (20.03) and later shaved some time off their seeded time in the 300-meter race to finish fourth (54.29).
The 4x200-meter crew of Sadie Royster, Avery Nathan, Hallie Oyer and Leah Walters took fifth clocking in at 2:03.94.
Hadlee Cisco was fourth in the 1,600-meter run, cutting her time down from 6:15 to 6:08.86. Later, she finished third in the 3,200-meter run (14:05.05).
Sadie Royster was third in the 400-meter dash (1:07.3), cutting seven 10ths of a second off her time.
SOUTHEASTERN INVITE
At Southeastern’s RL Davisson Invitational, the Waverly Tigers finished ninth with 32 points, 20 of which came from Mitch Green’s record shattering night. Zane Trace took the boys team title with 87.2 points, followed by Washington Court House with 75 points. The Lady Tigers did not compete in this meet.
“Mother Nature dropped the temperature, but she couldn’t cool the track. Five new meet records were set, including two by our own Mitch Green,” Coach Green said.
First, Mitch Green attacked the 1,600-meter record. He ran his race in a personal best of 4:24.29 to break the meet record and also eclipsed the 48-year old school record, set by Dave Maple in 1975 at 4:24.5.
Green followed it up by breaking the meet 3,200-meter record, running it in 9:51.36 to beat the 2018 record of 9:56.62, set by Unioto’s Tucker Markko. Green’s time was almost 40 seconds quicker than his seeded time of 10:28.25.
“Mitch is running extremely well at this point of the season. We are looking for him to continue,” Green said.
Alex Stoller cruised to fourth in the 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 23.67 seconds. He was also part of the fourth place 4x400-meter team along with Carson Peters, Sebastian Billasano and Wyatt Crabtree (3:46.21). Stoller also grabbed eighth in the 100-meter dash, 11.79, one-hundredth of a second off his previous best of 11.78. Logan Long was eighth in the shot put at 41-5.
Dillon Glass just missed placing in the 400-meter dash, finishing ninth with a 57.23, improving on his seeded time of 58.3. The winner, North Adams junior Cody Hesler, set a new meet record of 50.86. The old record was set in 2009 by Chillicothe’s Isaac Beverly at 51.2.
According to Coach Green, Glass was one of seven athletes involved in achieving personal bests. They included Max Monroe, 1,600- and 800-meter runs; Peters, 100- and 200-meter dashes; Dallas Downs, 3,200-meter run; the 4x800-meter team of Max Monroe, Downs, Jeremiah Miller and Carson Kittaka; Jake Schrader, discus; and Kittaka in the 300-meter hurdles.
“We might not have scored well in this meet, but when you see 10 personal bests, two meet records and one school record, you can’t be upset with their effort,” Green said. “We hit the halfway point at the Raidiger Invitational, our last home meet. We are anxious to see the continued improvement in the last half of the year.”
