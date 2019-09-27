Waverly senior golfer Conner Heffner has become a regular at winning Southern Ohio Conference Golfer of the Year honors.
However, the competition was much stiffer this season since the SOC decided to eliminate separate divisions for the big schools and small schools in golf for 2019. That meant that all of the SOC teams had to play an 18-hole match at the Elks Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to decide the league title and All-SOC honors. While Wheelersburg won the team title, it was Heffner who brought home the top prize individually. It is the third straight year for Heffner to achieve SOC Player of the Year, although this is the first time for it to cover all of the teams in the league.
After 18 holes of competition, SOC team scores and placements in the standings for the combined SOC title-deciding golf match were: 1. Wheelersburg (368), 2. West (372), 3. Waverly (379), 4. Minford (399), 5. South Webster (413), 6. Western (444), 7. Ironton St. Joseph (451), 8. Eastern (524), 9. Northwest (550). Additionally, Green, Valley and Oak Hill also had golfers competing, but they did not have the numbers for a team score.
Heffner led the field early, using a strong first nine to card a 33 for the best score at that point. But Heffner's next nine holes resulted in a 43. West sophomore Brenden Roark shot 37 during the first nine holes and was four strokes behind Heffner. But Roark was able to make up that ground in the second round, finishing it with a 39 to beat Heffner by four strokes. After totaling the scorecards, Heffner and Roark had tied for the best score, as each finished with a 76. That forced them to go to a playoff. Heffner won that playoff over Roark to capture Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year honors.
Behind those two, First Team SOC honors also went to Wheelersburg's Trevon Mault (77), Oak Hill's Kameron Maple (78), Western's Broc Jordan (83), Eastern's Andrew Cochenour (87), and Wheelersburg's Tanner Stevenson (90).
Second Team SOC honors went to South Webster's Andrew Smith (92), Minford's Caleb Stockham (93), West's Eli Adkins (94), West's Dustin Sowards (94), Ironton St. Joseph's Jimmy Malmeister (96), Ironton St. Joseph's Ryan Payne (97), Wheelersburg's Cooper McKenzie (97), and Valley's Breckon Williams (97).
Wrapping up the results for Waverly, junior Ben Flanders was the next Tiger in line behind Heffner's 76, finishing with a 98 (50, 48). Cole Robertson finished at 100 even (48, 52). Tanner Smallwood added 105 (56, 49). Michael Goodman rounded it out with 110 (59, 51).
Broc Jordan led Western by carding an 83 (41, 43). Maveric Ferneau followed, shooting 104 (50, 54). Kolton Miller ended his day at 128 (56, 72), followed by Brendon Mosley at 129 (71, 58).
Andrew Cochenour led Eastern by shooting an 87 (47, 40). Jaxon Collins was the next Eagle golfer to finish at 134 (61, 73). Errol Hesson finished at 144 (66, 78), Trenten Brown shot 159 (81, 78), Jacob Overly ended at 160 (76, 84), and R. Bapst rounded it out at 179 (92, 87).
