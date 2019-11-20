Ohio University Chillicothe is hosting a basketball alumni recognition event at the Ohio University Chillicothe vs. Ohio University Lancaster basketball game on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Shoemaker Center. OHIO Chillicothe alumni will be recognized immediately following the Women’s Basketball game at approximately 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball begins at 5:30 p.m. and Men’s Basketball will begin at 7:30 p.m.. Come help us celebrate 73 years of basketball at OHIO Chillicothe!

Admission to the games is $5 for general admission (9+ yrs.), $3 for seniors (60+ yrs), and free for OHIO students (w/ student ID) and children (8 yrs and under).

Please contact Kim McKimmy, Athletic Director, at kellyk@ohio.edu or 740.774.7222 for any questions.

Load comments