After a challenging start to the 2021 volleyball season, the Western Lady Indians have won four of their last seven contests, including their first postseason match.
On Monday, Oct. 18, Western began Division IV sectional semifinal play with a 3-0 win (25-14, 25-11, 26-24) over the visiting Sciotoville East Lady Tartans.
Western began the opening set in strong fashion as senior Chloe Beekman served four straight points, including three aces to give the Lady Indians the early edge. East took the next point before Kenzi Ferneau delivered a kill and Emma Durham served four more points, including a pair of aces to open a 9-1 advantage. After the Lady Tartans won their second point, Ferneau leveled another kill, giving the serve to Kerrigan Marhoover. Another kill from Ferneau and a dig from Megan Whitley won the first two points of the run. Marhoover fired a third across for the 13-2 lead.
East's third point of the set saw Western senior Taylor Grooms win a play at the net to bring the serve back to the Lady Indians. Then Ferneau served three points with an ace and kills from Beekman and Alyssa Marhoover making the lead 17-3. At that point, the Lady Tartans put together several small serving runs. But Western was able to close the 25-14 win when Beekman and Durham came up in the rotation again.
Senior Sakayla Beckett had a pair of kills for Western to start the second set as the two teams battled through several early ties. Beekman and Ferneau followed by winning points to make it 4-4. Then a dig from Whitley resulted in a kill for Ferneau, who then served two more points with kills from Alyssa Marhoover and Beekman to open a 7-4 advantage. Those three points were a part of a 9-2 run that saw Western move ahead 13-6, capped by three service points from Taylor Grooms.
A sequence of trading points followed as the two teams battled up to an 18-11 Western lead. Another dig from Whitley gave Ferneau the chance for a kill to make it 19-11. Then Ferneau closed out the set with a serving run of six straight, including three aces, 25-11.
Facing elimination, the Lady Tartans worked to give Western a battle in the final set, pushing out to a 5-0 advantage. Beckett won a play at the net for Western, giving the serve to Durham for three straight points to cut the lead to 5-4. The Lady Tartans continued to scrap and fight, clinging to narrow leads up to 14-12. Then Beckett won another play at the net and Beekman made a serving run of four straight to give Western a 17-14 edge.
Once again, East rallied back to take the lead, going on a 6-2 run to move ahead 20-18. Ferneau delivered a kill and Alyssa Marhoover had a kill on a service point from her sister Kerrigan, tying it at 20-20. East claimed the next two points before Western rallied for three straight to move in front 23-22. East tied it at 23 and 24, but each time Western's Taylor Grooms had a play to give her team one point leads of 24-23 and 25-24. Grooms finished the set by serving the final point, 26-24.
"Our season started out very tough. In the latter part of the season, we've done a lot better," said Western coach Dawn Durham. "I can see more teamwork and camaraderie amongst the girls. The culture is increasing. There's more buying into those things we are trying to put in place within this program. So we are seeing the growth and the mindset changed from the beginning to now. We're starting to finish and get that mentality down."
Western finished the season with nine seniors on the team. Two played on the junior varsity team and one split time between junior varsity and varsity, adding up to seven on the varsity squad.
"They're a very dynamic group. They're very good academically and good athletes as well. They contribute to the leadership on the floor," said Durham.
"My senior setter, Taylor Grooms, is in her first year playing as a setter and as a hitter for varsity. She has really transitioned to the role and taken over as a leader this year. She has been our captain as well. Taylor has done a phenomenal job at leading this team this year. I couldn't be more proud of her."
In the contest, Beekman led with 9 kills and 9 ace serves. Ferneau also had 9 kills and 4 aces. Alyssa Marhoover finished with 6 kills, as did Taylor Grooms. Grooms also served an ace. Maddie Clay served 1 ace as well. Beckett had five kills, while Durham had a kill and five aces.
Western is set to head to New Boston for the sectional final clash on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
"New Boston is very scrappy," said Durham. "If these girls really put into place their fundamentals, footwork and things that we've worked on so much this year, there's nobody they can't beat. They just have to be as scrappy as the other teams. They have to not give up on each other, keep going, and build that trust."
