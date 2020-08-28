With so much unknown going into the 2020 fall sports season, two Pike County soccer teams had the opportunity to match up in an opening week game Wednesday night on the Piketon High School turf.
The hosting Redstreaks came out firing, winning 13-1 over the Western Indians, who are still working their way toward being a full-fledged varsity squad.
According to Piketon Coach Eric Nichols, Noah Nichols led the charge with "a haul" of four goals, while providing one assist. Gabe Morgensen delivered a hat trick of three goals, while Dane Morgensen recorded a "brace" of two goals. Dominick Neal, Jace Foster, Sage Rider and Josh Richmond all scored one goal. Oren Harris, the goalkeeper had two saves and several "collections".
One of those saves by Oren Harris was a point-blank shot by Western's Sage Collingsworth, who fought his way through several defenders to get the opportunity. Teammate Caleb Price provided the Indians' lone goal in the second half.
Looking at the Redstreaks this season, Piketon finished the 2019 season with a varsity record of 2-1-5 and a junior varsity record of 1-1-3. The Streaks ended the season with a first-round loss to an experienced Eastern Brown squad that went deep into the playoffs.
"We have a very competitive schedule and a lot of returning talent," said Nichols. "We have some concerns with squad numbers, but we have focused on fitness, skill development, and grit."
According to Nichols, the 2020-2021 school year marks the return to Scioto Valley Conference play and a full 16-match varsity schedule. The team's motto this season is "Become Legend ..."
All of Piketon's returning players lettered last season. Senior Noah Nichols leads that group after receiving All-Southeast District honors a year ago, followed by Sage Rider, who earned another award. The team achieved the Southeast District Academic Team Award with a 3.92 grade point average and also won the Sportsmanship Award.
Coach Nichols is excited about several newcomers this year, saying, "Freshmen Gary and Josh Richmond add speed and athleticism. They will play as wingbacks. Cooper Carrier, another freshman, will strengthen the squad as a mid-fielder."
Nichols is being assisted by Piketon Junior High Coach David Dean.
As Portsmouth West's Athletic Director, Nichols started the girls soccer program at West. This is his second year of coaching at Piketon. He has coached six years in all at various levels, three of which came at the high school level. He has been a USSF-licensed soccer coach for five years and an OHSAA soccer official for three years.
Nichols has a program goal of developing an "elite" Piketon boys soccer program.
He describes it as a program "built upon our young men's grit and unyielding determination to become the best versions of themselves that they can be! As a new program at PHS, returning to a full 16 match SVC League schedule this season, we will continue to work hard to earn community acceptance and trust."
Nichols would love to see more players give the sport of soccer a try, as the team is small in numbers.
"Piketon has a great thing going on with this new soccer program and through continued community support, unlimited potential exists in developing and growing a soccer culture at Piketon High School. Changing culture is a challenge, but it has made a bit easier through the efforts of the First Capital Football Club (FCFC) in Chillicothe, The Mean Machine Football Club in Waverly and through our outstanding soccer and futsal programs at our local Pike County YMCA," said Nichols.
"In closing, a very special thanks to our Piketon soccer parents, and bless you for your continued support. Coaching these young men has been an absolute pleasure! Regardless of the outcome of the season, a Piketon soccer player will be the ultimate winner in the game of life. 'Iron Sharpens Iron...'"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.