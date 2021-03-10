Scioto Valley Conference Boys’ All-League Basketball Team 2020-2021

First Team: Adena senior Logan Bennett, Unioto senior Isaac Little, Piketon senior Chris Chandler, Adena senior Preston Sykes, Westfall senior Lucas Blackburn. 

Second Team: Zane Trace sophomore Nalin Robinson, Piketon senior Brody Fuller, Adena senior Jarrett Garrison, Paint Valley junior Cordell Grubb, Unioto senior Cameron DeBord. 

Third Team: Southeastern junior Cameron Hall, Paint Valley sophomore Dax Estep, Zane Trace junior Ben Nichols, Piketon junior Levi Gullion, Huntington junior Caleb Smith.

Honorable Mention: Nate Throckmorton and Dillon McDonald of Adena, Dalton Black and Seth McCloskey of Huntington, Traedon Jeffers and Cole Miller of Paint Valley, Tra Swayne and Shane Leedy of Piketon, Aiden Estep and Ashton Allman of Southeastern, Tayvion Galloway and Desean Branson of Unioto, Ashton Nunemaker and Tyler Shipley of Westfall, Kyle Stonerock and Trey Miller of Zane Trace.

Player of the Year: Logan Bennett (Adena)

League Champions: Adena (13-1)

Coach of the Year: Kyle Bradley (Adena)

Reserve Champions: Unioto

Junior High League Champions: Unioto

JH Tournament Champions: Zane Trace

