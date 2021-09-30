After a tough loss the night before to league leading South Webster, the Waverly Lady Tigers bounced back with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-17) victory over the visiting Minford Lady Falcons on Thursday evening.
“We played tough last night and battled point-for-point. We have 10 games in 12 days, so the girls are getting put through it right now. So I’m happy with the way they came back out here and got the job done. I feel like we’re becoming more crisp, becoming a unit and a program, and we’re coming in and doing the little things we have to do,” said Tigers head coach Aleah Rhodes.
Waverly jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead in the first set. Minford then cut the lead to 14-6 before Waverly pulled away taking the set 25-8 and a 1-0 match lead.
The second set started out tied at 2-2 before Waverly went on a 3-0 scoring burst to make it 5-2 early in the set. The Tigers would keep the three-point advantage midway through the set, before Minford tied the game at 11-11 and then took a 12-11 lead. Behind 5 kills from Kelli Stewart and 2 kills from Sarah Thompson, the Tigers used a 14-6 run to end the set winning 25-17 to take a 2-0 match lead.
Set three started out with ties at 1 and 2. The Tigers then built a 10-7 lead before they made it 14-9. Waverly then scored seven of the next 13 points to take a 21-15 lead. The Tigers then used a 4-2 scoring burst taking the set 25-17 for their sixth victory of the season.
”We have to keep moving forward and treat every game like a big game. I don’t like to treat games like they’re not a big game, because you can go out and any team can beat you on any given day,” mentioned Rhodes.
Leading the way for Waverly on the stat sheet was Kelli Stewart with 12 kills and 3 aces. Sarah Thompson finished with 8 kills, 6 digs and 2 blocks. Hallie Oyer tallied 6 kills, 4 digs and a block. Ava Little and Annie Silcott each had 3 kills. Trista Howard finished with 5 digs. Abbie Marshall had 4 digs, while Katrina Entler had 3. Delaney Tackett tallied a kill.
The Tigers will get back into action on Tuesday when they host Valley.
“Next week, we have five games in six days. So next week is a big tough week, and they have to keep their head in it. I feel like every time these girls are mentally prepared, they’re coming out here ready to play.”
