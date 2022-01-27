In team sports, everyone has a role.
For Eastern senior basketball player Addison Cochenour, the ability to rise above the rest in pursuit of a bouncing ball led her to milestone of 1,000 rebounds over the course of her high school hoops career.
In Eastern’s 58-36 road loss at Portsmouth West on Saturday, Jan. 22, Cochenour pulled down 26 rebounds to surpass 1,000. She will have an opportunity to add to that total in the coming weeks.
In basketball, the scorers often get the most attention. But in order for them to produce points, other team members have to do their part. Addison Cochenour and her twin sister of Abby Cochenour have been a strong tandem for Eastern over the past four years. Addison has been providing rebounds and assists, as Abby works toward surpassing the career scoring total of their father Mark, who is in the Eastern 1,000 Point Club with 1,801 points. Abby Cochenour already hit the 1,000 point scoring milestone in Dec. 2021 as a junior.
Over the past couple of years, Addison has become more of a scorer for Eastern, which was a role she needed to fulfill to help her team. Still, her primary focus is rebounding.
“I was excited,” said Addison Cochenour of finally getting her 1,000th rebound. “At the beginning of the season, I was about 280 away. Everyone told me I could get it, but I wasn’t really sure. They kept counting down for me. Whenever I had 46 left, they told me I could get it in two games. I didn’t think that was possible, but I did.”
In Eastern’s Thursday, Jan. 20 game against Valley, Addison Cochenour grabbed 21 rebounds, scored 16 points and made off with five steals. Then in Saturday’s game at Portsmouth West, she pulled down 26 rebounds to go along with eight points to surpass 1,000 for her high school basketball career.
“My dad says I have a knack for knowing where the ball is at,” said Addison. “Whenever people shoot it, I get to the other side of the rim. Then when it gets close, I jump and grab it.”
As it turns out, rebounding is one of her favorite parts of the game of basketball.
“I just like to be rough. I feel like my jumping helps me,” said Addison. “I worked on jumping all summer. I went to the gym and did VertiMaxes, jump boxes and core workouts. I can outjump most people. I’m average height, but with my jumping ability I can get up higher.”
Those heights have taken her into the 1,000-rebound club, one that isn’t talked about as often as the 1,000-point scoring club. According to the Ohio High School Association’s unofficial Ohio High School Girls Basketball Records, there are just 23 on the list for the state of having more than 1,100 rebounds in a career, which is the minimum number required to be listed in the OHSAA record book. Addison Cochenour will have the opportunity in the coming games to make herself a qualifier for that statewide list and go over 1,100 career rebounds.
“I’m very proud of Addison,” said Eastern coach Darren King. “She has a tenacity for rebounding that I have not seen before. She has an instinct of knowing where the ball is going. This is a well-deserved accomplishment for her.”
