Continuing to battle through Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchups, the Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a 59-30 road loss at Lucasville Valley Thursday evening.
A strong start at Valley saw the Eastern Lady Eagles stay within striking distance of the hosting Lady Indians throughout the opening quarter.
Eastern put up 14 points in the first quarter with Cylie Weaver generating seven of those, including a pair of triples. Laken Gullett added five points with a three-point play and another bucket. Kelsey Poorman had Eastern’s other basket. Valley had five different players score, moving out to a 17-14 advantage.
The Lady Indians took control in the second quarter by outscoring Eastern 20-7 to go up 37-21 at the break. Madison Shuler had a pair of buckets for the Lady Eagles, Gullett added another, and Helphenstine split a pair of free throws.
Eastern scored six points in the third quarter with Helphenstine producing four points and Gullett having another bucket. Valley scored 14 to increase the lead to 51-27.
The strong Valley defense held Eastern in check in the fourth period, not allowing a field goal. Weaver went 3-of-4 from the line to wrap up the scoring for Eastern in the 59-30 loss.
Weaver led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 10 points, followed by Gullett with nine and Helphenstine with five.
Valley had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Madison Montgomery led the way with 18, followed by Mya Wolfe and Lucie Ashkettle with 11, and Savannah Easter with 10.
The Lady Eagles will step out of conference to take on Portsmouth Clay at home on Saturday at noon. Then they resume SOC II play when they entertain the Waverly Lady Tigers on Monday at 6 p.m.
