Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
“She was a tremendous athlete, but more importantly, she was a tremendous young lady.”
This is how Teresa Campbell’s high school coach, Steve Kitchen, remembers his star player.
“Whenever it was crunch time, I turned it over to her,” he pointed out. “She made the team go. She is the best female athlete I ever coached.”
Her career statistics help to bear that out.
Campbell, who graduated in 2000, still reigns as Waverly’s all-time leading girls basketball scorer with 1,567 points and second either boys or girls. A four-year starter, her teams were 52-15 her last three years with Southern Ohio Conference titles her junior and senior years.
She made 141 three-pointers in her career which is second most in school history, including 39 in her junior year when Waverly finished 20-2.
“I remember we all started out on varsity as freshmen and sophomores and then won the SOC my junior and senior years,” she said. “Our team was talented and had great depth as we started playing together in junior high.”
“We had very good coaches and I can attribute a lot of my success to my teammates,” said Campbell. “I do remember one year when we beat Wheelersburg and how excited Coach Kitchen was in the locker room.”
Campbell was duly honored for her accomplishments.
She was first team all-SOC her final three years and second team as a freshman. On the Southeast District level, she was first team as junior and senior, third team as a sophomore and special mention as a freshmen.
As a senior, Campbell was named to the third team all-Ohio after gaining special mention all-Ohio as a junior.
“She could do everything,” recalled Brenda Reed Walls, an assistant coach for nearly 20 years who helped coach Campbell. “She could shoot well, handle the ball well, pull up and hit the jumper and had a great knowledge of the game. She is definitely one of the best I ever coached.”
