COLUMBUS – Before Paris Johnson Jr. ever played a football game at Ohio State he was being projected as a possible starter at left tackle as a freshman and a future first-round NFL draft choice at that position.

Johnson had to wait until his sophomore season last fall to get into the starting lineup. And when he did it was at right guard, not left tackle, when OSU's coaches decided they needed to play their five best offensive linemen regardless of what position they had played before last season.

