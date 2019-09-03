As the old, cliched saying goes, there's no better way to start off a season than with a victory.
The men's golf program at Shawnee State University did just that on Friday afternoon at the IU-East Fall Invitational as the Bears got four scores of 76 or better from BJ Knox, Jordan Hughes, Elijah McCarty, and DJ Graham en route to winning the six-team Indiana University-East Fall Tee Off in Liberty, Ind.
The Bears, who edged Indiana University-Kokomo by two strokes -- 296 to 298 -- en route to winning the IU-East Fall Tee Off, used Knox's 71 to kick things off in a positive manner. The sophomore from Maysville, Ky. used his one-over par to claim a fifth-place finish overall in the individual standings -- just four strokes back of IU-East Fall Tee Off Medalist Rafael Beirana, who was playing for the Red Wolves on their home course. Beirana shot a three-under 67.
Hughes, McCarty, and Graham, who put together strokes of 73, 76, and 76, respectively, all put together strong efforts as Hughes three-over 73 put the Flemingsburg, Ky. native in a tie for sixth place overall. McCarty and Graham, who shot identical 76s, finished in a tie for ninth with their six-over marks.
As a result, Indiana University-Kokomo, who got a individual runner-up finish off of Riley Tomlinson's 69, was outdone as the best that Cam Weddell, Sam Seagrave, and Nate Slack could do were marks of 75, 76, and 78, respectively. Indiana-East finished third with a 306 -- 10 strokes off of the lead -- while Earlham College (Ind.) collected a fourth-place finish by posting a 316 to sit 20 strokes back of the lead. The latter institution placed two players -- Nate Mynatt and Kim Kang -- in the top-five overall with both players shooting a even-par 70 and Kang doing so as an individual.
"Anytime you win, it can only build confidence," SSU golf coach Dave Hopkins said. "We need to build on this, and learn from things that we can still do better at. We need to expect to play well."
Craig Horton, who also saw action for the Bears during the IU-East Fall Tee Off, posted a respectable 88 en route to finishing in a tie for 32nd overall as a individual.
Shawnee State's men and women -- the latter competing in their first invitational of the season -- will be in action on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Kentucky Christian Fall Invitational at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Olive Hill, Ky.
