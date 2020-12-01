Being a three-sport standout athlete, Waverly senior Zoiee Smith has made her decision for the next level.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Smith signed with the University of Rio Grande for basketball. She is looking forward to joining the RedStorm on the court next season. Smith has been committed to the program for quite some time.
“I’m so excited about it,” said Smith after her signing. “We went down there (for a college visit) at about this exact same time last year. I just loved it there. The coaches were awesome. The whole team environment was great. It really felt like the place where I belonged. It feels good to finally officially sign to be going there.”
While Smith knows she will miss playing soccer and softball after high school, she is looking forward to her next adventure as student-athlete fully focused on basketball.
“For a long time I’ve been playing three sports, and that has made me the athlete I am today,” said Smith. “It stinks that I won’t ever be able to lace up my cleats again, but I am very excited to just focus on basketball.”
Smith will be joining some other local Southeast Ohio standouts on the team, including Avery Harper, a North Adams graduate, and Lexi Woods, a Paint Valley graduate.
“When I went there on my visit, they (Harper and Woods) actually came and talked to me,” said Smith. “I’m very excited to go there and play with them. That is going to be a lot of fun.”
Her role, similar to Waverly, is to run the point for the Redstorm.
“Coach (Brandon) Bias said he had big plans for me. I am definitely excited to accept those new challenges and be the player they ask me to be. I’m looking forward to fitting into my role there,” said Smith. “It might be a little different than my role here, and that’s okay. If my role is just to take care of the ball, pass, and get it to players, that is perfectly fine. I just want to win and be successful.”
Waverly coach John Bonifield has watched Smith progress through the ranks and is thrilled for her to have the opportunity.
“It is always rewarding as a coach to see a player who has come up through your biddy ball system, junior high, and then high school, who goes on to play at the next level,” said Bonifield. “This is a testament to her work ethic, her dedication as a teammate, and the leader she has been for our program. Zoiee serves as tremendous role model for other players all the way down to the pee wee program.”
Bonifield believes Smith will continue to thrive in whatever role she takes for the University of Rio Grande.
“I think Zoiee will be able to do what she does for us with her creativeness and court vision. To go to the next level, her basketball IQ is off the chart,” said Bonifield. “Zoiee will be able to read defenses, get her players in the right spots, and make Rio a better program.”
Bonifield was glad Smith was able to complete the college process at this time, rather than waiting until later in the school year.
“With the day and age we are in, Zoiee has been contemplating this decision. It will be a relief. Now she can just get back to playing basketball and focusing on the rest of her high school career. It is nice to get that pressure off, relax and enjoy her senior season,” said Bonifield.
“Zoiee is everything you want in an athlete. She is an outstanding student in the classroom. She is great with the younger players in our program. She shows them what it is like to do it the way we want to do in our program.”
Smith is appreciative to everyone who has helped her along the way.
“I’m very thankful that I’ve had the best coaches here and the best support system at Waverly,” said Smith. “I’m definitely looking forward to that next step and playing at the next level.”
Smith plans to study Sports and Exercise Studies as she plans to become a physical therapist after graduation.
