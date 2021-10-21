The Eastern High School football game scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.
The plans have changed throughout the week. The contest was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at Green. However, due to construction, Green does not have a playable field.
The Eastern-Green game was then moved to Wheelersburg's field on Saturday, Oct. 23 at noon. That plan changed after several players and coaches had schedule conflicts.
Then it was announced that Eastern and Green would play on Friday night Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Eastern. The game has now been canceled entirely. Eastern will not play a football game this weekend.
Tentatively, the Eagles still plan to play at Southeastern Ross on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. to wrap up the season. This will make up a game that was canceled earlier.
