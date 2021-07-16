CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, swept both ends of a doubleheader against the West Virginia Miners Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium by scores of 4-2 and 4-3.
With two outs in the bottom of the third in game one, Jake Shier worked a walk and Ryley Preece singled. Colin Summerhill followed with a bouncer to third that should have ended the inning, but the ball was misplayed, allowing the inning to continue with the bases loaded. Kent Reeser then launched his second grand slam of the season, putting the Paints up 4-0.
West Virginia scored twice in the top of the sixth, but the Paints held on the for the win 4-2.
Lefthander Dane Armbrustmacher made his first start of the season, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings, walking two and striking out nine and earning the win for Chillicothe. Ruben Ramirez earned his fourth save of the year, allowing a hit and striking out one in a scoreless seventh inning.
Steve Bowley took the loss for West Virginia despite a quality effort. Bowley didn't allow an earned run on four hits, walking four and striking out five over five innings. Chase Swain pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the Miners, walking one.
In game two, it was West Virginia who jumped out to a multi-run lead. The Miners got a two-out, two-run single from Isaiah Ortega-Jones and a Paints error allowed a third run to come home, making it 3-0.
West Virginia gifted Chillicothe its first run in the bottom of the fifth. Shier walked to lead off the inning, scoring from first on an errant pickoff throw that went into foul territory down the right field line, cutting the Miners' lead to 3-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, Shier was hit by a pitch with one out and Preece walked. Alex Ludwick then hit a hard ground ball to first that went through the legs of the West Virginia first baseman, allowing Shier to score and moving Ludwick and Preece to second and third. The Miners then loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Reeser, but walked Ben Gbur unintentionally, scoring Preece and tying the game 3-3. After a strikeout of Trey Maeker for out number two, Nathan Karaffa collected his third hit of the game, a walkoff single to left field, scoring Ludwick and giving the Paints a 4-3 win.
Chillicothe got a second quality start on the night, this time from Tyler Wehrle, who allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits over six innings. Wehrle walked two and truck out three. Marshall Pile earned the win in relief, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless seventh inning.
Eric Gustofon turned in a quality outing for the Miners, surrendering just one unearned run on three hits, walking four and striking out eight over five innings. Swain took the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on one hit, walking three and striking out two over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Chillicothe pulls back in from of West Virginia for second place in the Ohio River Valley Division's second half, two games behind the Johnstown Mill Rats for the final playoff spot in the division.
