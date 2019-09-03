Continuing their Southern Ohio Conference tennis swing, the Waverly Lady Tigers have yet to suffer a defeat in the 2019 fall season.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Lady Tigers traveled to Wheelersburg to play a match that would put the winner in the driver’s seat for the league title. It wasn’t completed due to the arrival of a thunderstorm.
In that unfinished match, Waverly’s No. 1 singles player Alli Entler suffered a 2-6, 3-6 loss, while Emma Bellaw lost at No. 3 singles. Kenzie Penrod was in a major battle at No. 2 singles. She lost the first set 2-6 before bouncing back to win the second set 6-4. Penrod was tied with her opponent 1-1 in the third set when the storm came.
In No. 1 doubles, Kayla Barker and Hope Wilburn had won their first set 6-3. Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas were trailing 3-4 in their first set of the No. 2 doubles match.
“This is still very winnable. It was terrible weather — 95 degrees and hotter than that on the court,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “Hopefully we can pull it out. I felt like Kenzie had the momentum and her opponent was fading fast. If we’d finished the match, I think Kenzie would have pulled it out and the doubles teams were looking good.”
On Thursday, Aug. 22, the Lady Tigers picked up a 4-1 win over the visiting Minford Lady Falcons.
In No. 1 singles, Alli Entler won 6-0, 6-2. Penrod won No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0 to stay unbeaten on the year. Desi Swepston lost No. 3 singles 2-6, 2-6.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker won 6-1, 6-0 to remain unbeaten on the season as well.
The No. 2 duo of Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas won a battle, taking their match 2-6, 6-1, 12-10 in a match tiebreak.
“They showed good fight tonight. They lost the first set playing poorly, but pulled it back to run away with the second set and then showed composure to take the tiebreak 12-10,” said Morrison.
“Both doubles teams have played very well. Hope and Kayla make a good fit. Kaylin and Sophie didn’t see it coming, but it is working.”
Waverly improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in SOC play with that victory.
“We are still looking for the right lineup to make the team as strong as possible,” said Morrison. “The girls are improving.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Lady Tigers won 5-0 at Hillsboro.
In singles, Entler took the No. 1 match without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0. Penrod won the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-0. Kayleah Shiland played the No. 3 match, winning 6-2, 6-4.
In No. 1 doubles, Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker had a battle in the second set of their match, but pulled out the win 6-2, 7-5. In No. 2 doubles, Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas won 6-3, 6-2.
That victory pushed Waverly’s record to 4-0.
On Friday, the Lady Tigers entertained Notre Dame, winning 3-2. The match was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but it was rained out.
“This was a pretty scratchy performance from us,” said Morrison. “We got out of our practice routine this week with the rain and it showed, but we found a way to win.”
The singles teams carried the victory. Entler took the No. 1 match without dropping a game again, 6-0, 6-0. Penrod and Shiland both had tougher battles. Penrod won at No. 2, 7-6, 6-4, while Shiland took No. 3 6-2, 7-5.
In doubles, Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker lost the No. 1 match, 5-7, 1-6. The No. 2 duo of Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas fell 2-6, 3-6.
“Notre Dame played the net in the doubles matches really well, and in both of these matches, we just couldn’t get going,” said Morrison. “Singles saved the day for us. Alli cruised and then both Kenzie and Kayleah had tough battles to pull out the match for us.”
The win keeps Waverly in the hunt for the SOC title, improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. The Lady Tigers were set to host Unioto on Tuesday evening. They will play Wheelersburg Thursday at home.
