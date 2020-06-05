Shawnee State University announced that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with NIKE through BSN SPORTS to continue to make NIKE the official apparel of SSU Athletics. BSN will also serve as the official equipment provider.
The agreement, which will begin on July 1, 2020 is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all NAIA, NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, NJCAA and schools.
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BSN," SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton said. "We've had a great relationship with BSN and renewing our contract, while remaining with NIKE, will strengthen the SSU brand and benefit our entire campus. They've been wonderful to work with as true partners who are committed to promoting Shawnee State University. We are looking forward to taking our partnership to another level as we continue providing our growing number of student-athletes exceptional experiences representing the Bears."
Nike will serve as the exclusive outfitter for Shawnee State University's intercollegiate sports teams. The multi-year agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.
"We are extremely excited to extend our partnership with Shawnee State University and Nike to provide the finest apparel and athletic gear," Todd Northrop, Vice President of Collegiate Select at BSN SPORTS, said. "By partnering together, we are able to elevate the performance and impact of the Bears athletic program, as well as, the student-athlete experience on and off the field or court. We are proud to be their partner."
