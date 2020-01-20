For the second straight Saturday, the Eastern Lady Eagles tasted victory on the basketball court.
Behind 42 points from sophomore guard Abby Cochenour, the Lady Eagles took a 10-7 lead after the opening quarter and led at every stop afterward, winning 58-51 over the visiting Zane Trace Lady Pioneers on Saturday, Jan. 18. Cochenour increased her scoring in every quarter to lead her team to victory.
In the opening quarter, Cochenour scored four points, adding all of those from the line. Mackenzie Greene generated a three-pointer, while Kelsey Helphenstine added a basket and Chloe’ Dixon split a pair of free throws. EHS was ahead 10-7 going to the second quarter.
Cochenour scored all 10 of her team’s second-quarter points to keep the Lady Eagles ahead at the break. Zane Trace generated 11 points, cutting the EHS advantage to two, 20-18.
Coming out of the break, Cochenour scored 13 of her team’s 19 points in the third quarter. Helphenstine, Greene and Andee Lester added two points each. Zane Trace worked to keep pace, producing 18. Heading to the final period, Eastern was up 39-36.
Hanging on in the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles produced 19 more points with Cochenour scoring 15 of those to match the scoring of the Lady Pioneers. Three additional free throws from Lester and one from Addison Cochenour helped to keep the lead intact, as Eastern shot a combined 10-of-17 from the line in the final eight minutes.
Cochenour led all scorers in the 58-51 win with her 42-point performance. Greene and Lester each added five points behind her.
Lauren Lane led Zane Trace with 19 points, followed by Emily Allen with 15.
With the win, Eastern improved to 5-12 overall. The Lady Eagles will be home Wednesday evening to take on the South Webster Lady Jeeps. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but it was postponed and pushed to Wednesday. Then the Lady Eagles will head to Valley on Thursday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.