District 14 Coaches Association 2020-21 Boys All District
DIVISION I/II
First Team: Logan Elm senior Isaac Ward, Waverly junior Trey Robertson, Hillsboro senior Ryan Scott, Unioto senior Isaac Little, Hillsboro junior Hunter Price.
Second Team: Logan Elm senior Gabe Chalfin, McClain junior Bryson Badgley, Miami Trace senior Logan Rodgers, Washington C.H. sophomore Tanner Lemaster, Waverly senior Zeke Brown, Chillicothe sophomore Maxwell Lee.
Honorable Mention: Chillicothe senior Joel Barnes, Circleville junior Craig Fleck, Hillsboro senior Brad Miller, Logan Elm senior Jason Sailor, McClain junior Braden Wright, Miami Trace sophomore Andrew Guthrie, Unioto senior Cameron DeBord, Washington C.H. senior Micai Claggett, Waverly junior Mark Stulley.
Division I/II Co-Players of the Year: Logan Elm senior Isaac Ward and Waverly junior Trey Robertson.
Division I/II Coach of The Year: Miles Burton, Hillsboro.
Division I & II North/South All-Star Game: Isaac Ward, Logan Elm, Representative; Isaac Little, Unioto, Alternate.
Boys Assistant Coach Of the Year: Jeff Holbert of Logan Elm.
DIVISION III
First Team: Adena senior Logan Bennett, Wheelersburg senior Matthew Miller, Eastern Brown senior Colton Vaughn, Adena senior Preston Sykes, Wheelersburg senior J.J. Truitt, Piketon senior Chris Chandler, Eastern Brown junior Luke Garrett.
Second Team: Minford senior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, North Adams senior Jayden Hesler, Minford junior Trenton Zimmerman, Westfall senior Luke Blackburn, Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp, Zane Trace sophomore Nalin Robinson, Adena senior Jarrett Garrison.
Third Team: West Union junior Cameron Campbell, Northwest senior Brycen Carver, Eastern Brown junior Trent Hundley, Wheelersburg senior Carter McCorkle, Northwest freshman Connor Lintz.
Honorable Mention: Adena senior Nate Throckmorton, Eastern Brown senior Ryan Boone, Huntington junior Caleb Smith, Lynchburg-Clay sophomore Brady Chisman, Minford senior Matthew Risner, North Adams senior Cade Meade, Northwest freshman Jay Jenkins, Piketon senior Brody Fuller, Portsmouth junior Donovan Carr, Portsmouth West senior Luke Howard, Southeastern junior Cameron Hall, West Union senior Clayton Jones, Westfall junior Ashton Nunemaker, Wheelersburg junior Eli Swords, and Zane Trace junior Ben Nichols.
Division III Player of the Year: Adena senior Logan Bennett.
Division III Coach of the Year: Steven Ater, Wheelersburg.
Division III & IV North/South All Star Game: Logan Bennett, Adena, Representative; Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, Alternate.
DIVISION IV
First Team: New Boston senior Kyle Sexton, Clay senior Shaden Malone, Green sophomore Levi Sampson, Peebles senior Oakley Burba, Whiteoak sophomore Landon Barnett.
Second Team: South Webster junior Trae Zimmerman, New Boston senior Tanner Voiers, Notre Dame junior Johnathan Strickland, Fairfield senior Conner Priest, Western junior Kolten Miller.
Third Team: Paint Valley junior Cordell Grubb, Peebles senior Dawson Mills, Valley sophomore George Arnett, Whiteoak junior Bradley Ashbaugh, New Boston senior De’von Jones, Manchester junior Isaiah Scott.
Honorable Mention: Clay senior Clay Cottle, Eastern Pike sophomore Neil Leist, Fairfield junior Reese Teeters, Green senior Ethan Huffman, Manchester junior Brayden Young, New Boston senior Chase Clark, Notre Dame senior Caleb Nichols, Paint Valley sophomore Dax Estep, Peebles senior Easton Wesley, Sciotoville East sophomore Landehn Pernell, South Webster junior Cam Carpenter, Valley junior Bryce Stuart, Western junior Noah Whitt, Whiteoak sophomore Luken Roades.
Division IV Player of the Year: New Boston senior Kyle Sexton.
Division IV Co-Coach of the Year: Ryan Barnett of Whiteoak; Adam Cox of New Boston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.