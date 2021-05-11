Very few teams can get through a perfect season. Yet, the Waverly boys tennis team did it in dominant fashion.
It is the third perfect regular season for the Waverly tennis program in recent years, after having back-to-back undefeated campaigns in 2017 and 2018. The Tigers did not go undefeated in 2019 because they stepped up their schedule and faced several Columbus area schools, dropping three matches. There was no 2020 season (COVID-19). Waverly has not lost to a tennis team south of Columbus since the 2016 season.
Swinging past opponents, Waverly clinched the Southern Ohio Conference tennis title on April 27 with one league match left to play. On Monday, May 3, they finished the job, knocking off Wheelersburg 4-1.
No. 1 singles player Penn Morrison rolled 6-0, 6-0. Morrison was the undefeated champion in 2019. No tennis was played in 2020 after all spring sports were cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
No. 2 singles player Mark Stulley also won 6-2, 6-4. Waverly had to forfeit No. 3 singles due to an absence.
Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert won 6-0, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles, while Patrick Copple and Jaxson Poe won in No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-4.
That gave them plenty of momentum going into the Southern Ohio Conference tournament, which was played at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University. Penn Morrison entered the league tournament as the top seeded singles player, while Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson entered as the top seeded doubles team.
“Undefeated is tough no matter what level or league you’re in, so I am proud of our guys,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “Now the second season can start. The season changes from team-based to every man for himself during tourneys, so the dynamic changes completely, which is kind of neat in a way.”
Throughout the regular season, Morrison went undefeated in singles, while both doubles teams, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert, along with Jaxson Poe and Patrick Copple, went undefeated as well.
“When that happens, it adds up to a lot of wins as a team,” said Morrison.
“This team has been fun to be around. Now, the goal is to get as many as possible on the all-league team (SOC tourney) and see how many we can get to districts and maybe beyond.”
Rainy weather pushed the start of the SOC tournament to Wednesday, May 5.
Opening the tournament, Waverly’s senior duo of Patrick Copple and Jaxson Poe lost a battle, 4-6, 6-2, 9-11 (10-point tiebreak) to Minford’s No. 1 doubles team. Sophomore Landon Shiland lost his singles match 1-6, 1-6 to a Wheelersburg opponent.
In doubles, Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson defeated Wheelersburg’s No. 2 team 6-0, 6-1, securing their spot for the second night of play.
In singles, Mark Stulley beat Clay’s No. 1 player, 6-3, 6-1. Then he followed by winning over Minford’s No. 1 player, 6-0, 6-1 to qualify for the All-SOC team. Also in singles, Penn Morrison rolled, defeating a Wheelersburg singles player 6-0, 6-0. Then he did the same against a Minford opponent to qualify for All-SOC honors.
On Thursday, the remaining competitors returned to Shawnee State University.
In doubles, Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson beat Minford in the semifinals. Then they played Wheelersburg’s No. 2 and No. 3 singles guys (second seed) teamed up and won, 6-1, 6-1.
“We had just played this team at home and played really well against them, so we knew we had a good shot against this team. That (Wheelersburg) team is also the three seed at sectionals where we are the one seed,” said Coach Morrison. “Our guys complement each other very well. They cover up each other’s weaknesses with strengths of the other, and they stay positive. They keep each other going. They’ve been just really good together all year.”
Morrison hopes they can use the SOC title they just won as a springboard into the sectional tournament with the goal of trying to make as deep of a run as they can.
It was also special for the program to have Nibert and Lamerson win the SOC Doubles Championship, making it four in a row for the Tigers.
“We have put together some really good runs down there, starting with Chase Downing (2020 grad) and Ryan Dunn (2019 grad),” said Coach Morrison. “They won three in a row and now continuing with with these guys made it really neat.”
Stulley, a first-year tennis player, has been dominant.
“Mark had a great run in this tournament. He’s come a long way since the beginning of the year,” said Morrison. “To get to the semifinals, he beat the best player from three schools.”
In the semifinal match, Stulley suffered a loss to Minford sophomore Charlie Neal, 3-6, 6-7 (3-7).
“Mark and the Minford player that beat him (Neal) have had some really good matches. With a little more experience, Mark is going to be really tough to beat next year,” said Morrison. “I think tonight’s tough match is just something Mark can use. It was a match that he really needed going into sectionals next week, because he’s going to be ready to compete really hard. That’s never been a question about Mark. He always goes 100 percent.”
Wrapping up the SOC singles title, Penn Morrison defeated a Wheelersburg player in the semi finals to advance to the finals. Then Penn beat Minford’s Charlie Neal 6-0, 6-1 to repeat as SOC singles champion and SOC Player of the Year
“We hate it that we lost that year (2020 season) to COVID-19. We should be getting four years of watching Penn play, but we’re only getting three. Penn definitely has all the skills necessary to make a run at state and perhaps maybe even to play on some college tennis after high school if he wants to work at it,” said Coach Morrison.
“So, basically the second season starts now with sectionals and districts and possibly state. It’s every man for himself to see how far you can get,” said Coach Morrison.
Penn Morrison returns as the defending district champion from 2019 and enters this year’s tournament as the top seed. Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson are the top seeded doubles team. Play began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University.
“I can’t remember ever having both top seeds, so this is new, and should be fun,” said Coach Morrison.
