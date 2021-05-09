Post-season paths have been determined for varsity baseball teams playing in the Southeast District.
The brackets were released Sunday afternoon with top seeds going to Division II Miami Trace (16-1), Division III Minford (18-2-1), and Division IV Valley (13-8).
The top seeded Pike County team was Waverly. Playing in Division II, the fourth-seeded Tigers (17-4) will begin post-season play at home on Monday, May 17 versus 13th-seeded Gallia Academy (12-9) at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will meet the winner between fifth-seeded Unioto (16-4) and 12th-seeded New Lexington (10-7) on Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m. The sectional final will be located at the higher seed's field. The district semifinal is set for Monday, May 24 at 5 p.m. (at the higher seeded team's field) and the district final for the bracket will be played at V.A. Memorial Stadium (home of the Chillicothe Paints) on Tuesday, May 25 at 5 p.m.
In Division III, the 14th-seeded Piketon Redstreaks (10-12) will begin sectional tournament play at home on Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m. versus the 19th-seeded Wellston Rockets (9-11). The winner will travel to third-seeded Ironton (17-4) on Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon for the sectional final. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Monday, May 24 at 5 p.m., and the district final for the bracket will be played at V.A. Memorial Stadium (home of the Chillicothe Paints) on Wednesday, May 26 at 6 p.m.
In Division IV, the 17th-seeded Eastern Eagles (4-12) will head to 16th-seeded Leesburg Fairfield (5-6) on Saturday, May 15 at p.m. The winner will advance to Lucasville Valley to face the top-seeded Indians (13-8) on Tuesday, May 18 at 5 p.m. The district semifinal game is set for Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon. The district final for the bracket will be played at V.A. Memorial Stadium (home of the Chillicothe Paints) on Monday, May 24 at 6 p.m.
The 21st-seeded Western Indians (1-15) will travel to Racine Southern to play the 12th-seeded Tornados (9-4) on Saturday, May 15 at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to Huntington Ross to face the fifth-seeded Huntsmen (10-9) on Tuesday, May 18 at 5 p.m. The district semifinal game is set for Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon. The district final for the bracket will be played at V.A. Memorial Stadium (home of the Chillicothe Paints) on Monday, May 24 at 3 p.m.
