Continuing their stellar season, the Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Highland County Saturday afternoon and returned with a double-digit victory, winning 59-44 over the hosting Hillsboro Lady Indians.
Senior Paige Carter had a dominant game inside, producing 22 points, 14 rebounds, four blocked shots and a pair of steals. Senior Zoiee Smith joined her, nearly having a triple double with 14 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals.
Opening the game, Carter carried the largest scoring load for the Lady Tigers in the first quarter, producing seven of their 11 points. Michaela Rhoads added a three-pointer, while Carli Knight was 1-of-2 from the line. The Lady Indians had three players combine for their scoring, claiming a narrow 12-11 advantage.
With Smith joining the scoring attack and picking up the pace, the Lady Tigers were able to outscore Hillsboro 18-8 in the second quarter. Smith produced 10 of her 14 points during that stretch, including 4-of-5 from the line. Carter added six points with a pair of free throws, and Michaela Rhoads had two more free throws. For the quarter, Waverly was 8-of-9 from the line. The Lady Tigers took a 29-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Starting the third quarter, it was sophomore Kelli Stewart's turn to lead the scoring charge, generating all eight of her points during that stretch to lead the Lady Tigers. Sarah Thompson scored four points, Ava Little connected on a triple, and Smith, Carter and Knight added two points each. In all, Waverly had put up 21 points while limiting Hillsboro to 11. That made the lead 50-31.
Carter led the scoring once again in the final quarter, having seven of her team's nine. Smith had one final bucket to complete it. Hillsboro had five players combine to score 13, allowing the Lady Tigers to leave with their 59-44 win.
Behind the strong games of Carter and Smith, Waverly had plenty of contributions. Stewart finished with eight points, four rebounds and three steals. Thompson secured 12 rebounds to go along with her four points. Rhoads produced five points, one assist and one steal. Knight generated three points, four steals and two assists. Little had three points, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist.
With the win, Waverly improves to 12-3 overall. The Lady Tigers also stand at 7-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The game that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25 with Eastern was postponed with a makeup date to be set later. The Lady Tigers will go to Valley Wednesday to make up a game before heading to Wheelersburg Thursday. They will also travel to Greenfield McClain on Saturday.
WHS - 11 18 21 9 - 59
HHS - 12 8 11 13 - 44
WAVERLY (59) — Kelli Stewart 3 0 2-4 8, Carli Knight 1 0 1-2 3, Michaela Rhoads 0 1 2-2 5, Ava Little 0 1 0-0 3, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Zoiee Smith 5 0 4-5 14, Sarah Thompson 2 0 0-2 4, Paige Carter 8 0 6-7 22, TOTALS 19 2 15-22 59.
HILLSBORO (44) — Dean 4 2 2-2 16, Scott 1 0 0-2 2, Roberts 3 0 0-0 6, Bell 2 0 0-2 4, Barney 0 0 1-2 1, Bledsoe 1 2 0-0 8, Moberly 2 0 0-0 4, Taylor 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 144 4-10 44.
