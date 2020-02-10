Western's basketball season has been a bit like a roller coaster.
The Indians, who started the year 1-5 before following with a stretch of winning seven of the next eight, dropped their Saturday night contest at New Boston by a final score of 73-59. It was Western's fourth loss in a row.
Much like the first matchup with New Boston, the Indians had their chances early. A big second quarter, powered by New Boston's Kyle Sexton, who scored 20 of his career high 36 during that stretch, was ultimately the difference in the game.
There were four ties in the game and eight lead changes, including six lead changes in the second quarter.
Western led 8-4 with 2:30 left in first quarter, before New Boston went on 9-2 run to close it out. The Tigers led 13-10 going into the second quarter, as Tanner Voiers made a three-pointer at buzzer.
With Sexton powering the attack by scoring 20 of New Boston's 24 in the second quarter, the Tigers took a 24-23 lead midway through and never trailed again. Western managed to score 15 points during that stretch, led by Shelden Richardson with six points. By halftime, the Tigers had a 37-25 advantage.
Coming out of the break, the Indians kept pace with the Tigers in the final two quarters, but they couldn't overcome the double-digit deficit.
Sexton continued to lead the charge for New Boston in the third quarter, producing 13 of his team's 15. Western countered with 16, led by Richardson with seven of those points. Noah Whitt added four points, Coleman Gibson connected on a three-pointer, and Austin Beckett added a bucket. Going into the final frame, the Tigers led 52-41.
In the final quarter, the Tigers pushed their lead up to 73-50 with 2:52 left before the Indians responded by scoring the final nine points.
With the 73-59 win, New Boston improved to 19-1 overall and 13-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Tigers had already wrapped up the SOC I title, winning it outright for the first time since the 1970-71 season. Western dropped to 8-10 overall and 5-7 in the SOC I.
The Indians have three home games this week and four in all. They were set to face West Union in non-league action Tuesday night, before taking on Green in a makeup game Wednesday evening. They will conclude SOC I play Friday night in a home contest versus East. Then on Saturday night, they wrap up the regular season with a road game at McClain.
