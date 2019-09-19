CIRCLEVILLE, OH – The Ohio Christian University Lady Trailblazers pulled off a comeback to remember on Tuesday night in the Maxwell Center, rallying from an 0-2 hole to defeat Capital University 3-2. The win is the Lady Trailblazers' second consecutive victory on their home court.
In the opening two sets, the Crusaders pulled out two close call wins over the Lady Trailblazers, escaping with scores of 25-23 and 27-25. In the third set, all the momentum would swing to the home squad, as a loud fan section and a motivated group rallied off three straight wins.
Junior Brooke Mazzocca (JR/Green, OH) led the charge for her team, finishing with a team-high 14 kills and 21 digs. Mazzocca left the game in the fourth set due to injury, but the Lady Trailblazers kept fighting to rally from an 11-8 deficit in the final set. Ohio Christian finished the night on a 7-0 run to finish off the Crusaders, sealing their second win of 2019.
Dakotah Zaph (JR/Piketon, OH) and Kiara Rohrer (SR/Hilliard, OH) each finished the night with 12 kills, while Katie Bush (SR/Mechanicsburg, OH) ended with 46 assists. Cierra Dunn (FR/Grove City, OH) also finished in double digits with 10 kills.
Now standing at 2-4 on the year, the Lady Trailblazers will prepare for another home matchup on Friday evening as the University of Northwestern Ohio will come to town. That game will begin at 7:30 PM EST.
